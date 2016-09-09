Killian, Perey, Wiste inductees for 2016 Chino Valley High Athletic Hall of Fame

CHINO VALLEY – Former state champion cross-country and track runner John Killian, star volleyball and softball player Anna Perey and standout volleyball player Celia Wiste will be inducted into Chino Valley High’s Athletics Hall of Fame tonight, Sept. 9.

As part of the Hall’s Class of 2016, Killian, Perey and Wiste will have plaques hanging on the south side of the gym in their honor. All will be honored during Chino Valley’s Hall of Fame football game at 7 p.m. on the campus field.

What follows is a breakdown of the inductees’ accomplishments, as provided by the school’s athletic department.

• John Killian (cross-country, track; early- to mid-2000s): A multi-sport athlete, Killian excelled on the track. As a junior, he won the Class 3A state championship in the 3200-meter run and placed second in the 1600m.

In 2005, as a senior, Killian won 3A state titles in the 1600m and 3200m, and he placed third in the 800m. He earned 3A West Region championships in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m that year as well.



Killian graduated from Chino Valley High as the school’s individual record holder in the 800m, 1600m and 3200m. He was also a member of the fastest 4x800m relay team in Cougars program history.

In cross-country, Killian was the 3A West Region champion during his junior and senior years. After graduation, he attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, running for the cross-country and track and field teams from 2005-2009. As a senior on NAU’s track and field team, Killian gained recognition as team captain.

• Anna Perey (softball, volleyball; mid- to late-1990s): A 1999 graduate, Perey was a four-year letter winner in softball and volleyball.

As a member of Chino Valley High’s softball team, she earned All-Area and All-Conference honors three times. Perey was named the Class 3A West Region Most Valuable Player and chosen Area Player of the Year during her senior season.

After a successful high school career, Perey played on scholarship at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and was a four-year starter in softball. Perey was an Atlantic 10 All-Conference selection in 2001, an Atlantic 10 All-Tournament selection in 2002, and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference and All-Academic team in 2003.

• Celia Wiste (volleyball; mid- to late-1990s): A four-year letter winner in volleyball, Wiste led her Chino Valley team to a 17-5 record her senior year and to the program’s first appearance in the state tournament.

Wiste was named captain her junior and senior years and was also an All-State and All-Conference selection. A 1998 graduate, Wiste earned All-State Tournament Team honors during her senior season.

After her senior year, Wiste played on scholarship for the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. During her time in college, she was a four-year UMass Athletic Honor Roll recipient and was also selected to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Cup Honor Roll.