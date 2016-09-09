‘A good smattering of breeds’ in this year’s poultry entries at the Yavapai County Fair

The crowing of roosters was plentiful Thursday morning, Sept. 8, as the Yavapai County Fair opened its first day. Debbie, an American Golden-laced Wyandote hen, however, had good reason to squawk right back – she had just laid an egg.

The fair continues today through Sunday at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive. Looking at the poultry, cavies (rabbits), small and large livestock is not the only reason to visit the fair. But if you happen to find a department superintendent to talk to, you’ll learn a lot about the entries.

“We have a good all round smattering of breeds this year,” said Dept. P, Poultry and Pigeons superintendent Carla Sartwell. She’s a chicken lover of more than 10 years, currently caring for 22 at her home.

She entered one of her Belgian Bearded d’Uccle hens with feathered feet. This breed also has “vulture hawks,” long feathers above the feet but under the wings.

Sartwell enjoys pointing out distinctive characteristics found in any number of her charges. An unusual feature of Buttercup, a Sicilian chicken, is her coloring and her comb. The comb is actually a row of two single combs. A rare new breed from Thailand, called Serama pygmy bantams, have a unique upright stance and small stature.

Only one pigeon is on display this year. Sartwell said that’s because the earlier fair start date of two weeks puts pigeons in the middle of molting.

Nevertheless, visitors should say hi to Debbie and Buttercup, and check out the Runner Duck that stands straight up like a penguin and the totally black Cayuga duck.