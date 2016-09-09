Feature Home: New Homes in The Preserve at Prescott

Two new homes FOR SALE FROM $589,900. These homes include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, knotty alder cabinets, stainless appliances, 3 car garages and much more.
Premier’s new homes feature single story plans, sensible affordable designs and incorporate numerous quality custom features into all of our new homes. Premier is also able to take advantage of the spectacular views and the private, peaceful lots The Preserve at Prescott offers.
The community focal points of the Preserve at Prescott are hiking trails, dramatic boulders and stunning views. Shopping and dining are conveniently located nearby and downtown Prescott is just a five minute drive.
Custom Lots from $169,000 to $299,000. Home & Lot packages available from $589,900. Visit the Preserve at Prescott to experience this unexpected lifestyle.
www.PremierDevelopmentAZ.com
Sales by Real Estate Investment Opportunities - Kelly Devereaux-McIntosh - 928-713-8145
Premier Development AZ LLC - ROC #278145 - 928-227-2043 | Members of the Selling entity are licensed Real Estate Brokers in the State of Arizona
Visit “The Preserve at Prescott”
Custom Lots Virtual Tour: www.tourfactory.com/idxr1445971 Model Home Virtual Tour: www.tourfactory.com/1635906
Visit our new custom home at
904 Downer Trail in Prescott
Directions: From Gurley St., north on Gail Gardener, west on Westridge, left on Downer Trail to house on right.
NO HOA FEES
OPEN HOUSE DATES
Fri. 9/9 11am-2pm
Sat. 9/10 11am-2pm
Premier Development AZ
928-227-2043
