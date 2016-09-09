Editorial: Make your voice heard here

An editorial page is a place for diverse ideas and opinions to be collected and shared.

You are not going to like everything you read – that’s where the word DIVERSE comes into play.

As Yavapai County becomes more diverse, you will see opinions shared here that may seem foreign to longtime residents. That doesn’t make them wrong, just different, as new residents relocate from all over the country to enjoy what Prescott and the Quad Cities has to offer.

Because everyone has a voice here, the other word everyone needs to learn is TOLERANCE … something sorely lacking in story comments, letters to the editor and the nation in general.

If you don’t like what someone said, feel free to politely rebut it in a letter or an online comment. Do not devolve into name calling or personal attacks – your rant won’t get published in either format. Side note: be careful of posting live links into your online story comments. If they are broken, or the site is suspect for a virus, we will not approve it. This has nothing to do with your opinion, we are merely protecting our site and our readers.

The other part of contributing your opinion is fact checking. This gets tricky because some folks use websites and publications that cater to their opinions, so what they cite as a “fact” may not be a “fact” in your opinion. We can thank the internet for this.

Again, tolerance is key. Send in a letter with your rebuttal, using your “facts,” citing the sources.

There is a great divide – and getting bigger each day – that is pushing apart Republicans and Democrats more than ever.

This is also driving more voters, especially the younger generations, to express alternative political thoughts.

And that leads to the purpose of this editorial: We want all voices reflected here. If a Republican or a Democrat won’t write a column expressing their party’s opinions and their ideals, then there is no voice here, is there?

If you have a flair for writing, if you would like to express your thoughtful, fact-based and engaging opinions in a weekly, biweekly or monthly column, we want to hear from you too.

Republicans, Democrats, liberals, conservatives, free-thinkers, Green Party, Tea Party, no party … we want to hear from you.

We are happy to publish anyone’s thoughtful and respectful insight – the space is here. So, if you don’t like what you see on the editorial page, that means no one is sending in columns or letters supporting your ideas, so maybe you should consider doing it yourself.

For the columns, send samples of your writing and a brief resume to: “Columnist Search,” c/o Robin Layton, 1958 Commerce Center Circle, Prescott, 86301 or email them to rlayton@prescottaz.com. This is a commitment, so please be serious about honoring it. The editorial board will look over all submissions and be in touch.

As for letters, email them to editorial@prescottaz.com, through the form on www.dCourier.com, by fax to 928-759-5671, or typed and sent by regular mail to: “Readers Speak,” 1958 Commerce Center Circle, Prescott, AZ 86301. Writers must include their name, street address and phone number for verification purposes, and under no circumstances will we publish unsigned letters.

Thank you.