Arizona governor announces changes in ranks of senior staff

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced changes in his senior staff, including the departure and replacement of one of his top-ranking aides.

Victor Riches is stepping down as deputy chief of staff for budget and policy to take a leadership post with the Goldwater Institute, a Phoenix-based conservative advocacy and research group.

Riches' replacement will be Gretchen Martinez, currently Ducey's chief lobbyist.

Ducey also announced to changes in the ranks of his senior advisers.

Dawn Wallace is now Ducey's education policy adviser and she's being elevated to senior adviser for education and strategic initiatives. That change involves taking on issues beyond education.

The final change announced Thursday is the promotion of Christina Corieri from health and human services policy adviser to senior policy adviser.