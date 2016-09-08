Yavapai County Board of Supervisor incumbents: Ready for 4 more years

Four Yavapai County supervisors will retain their seats for another four years.

Pleased with the Aug. 30 Primary Election results, Supervisor Craig Brown, said he felt the race for District 4 went very well.

“The outpouring of overwhelming support by my constituents supporting my approach towards county government was terrific,” Brown said. “I met a lot of folks I didn’t know before and spent a lot of time with old friends.”

Supervisor Jack Smith ran against two challengers and, although happy with the outcome, he called his race for District 5 a tough one.

“There were a lot of issues out on the table. I was taken aback by the amount of votes my opponents got, but it was a tough race,” Smith said. “I appreciate the fact that it was really clean. There wasn’t the mudslinging as on some of the others.”

In District 1, Rowle Simmons said he was satisfied he came out on top.

“There were not really any surprises in the campaign. I knew I had a strong following. I feel that I fulfilled all of my expectations in the campaign,” Simmons said.

District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman ran unopposed in this year’s election. The supervisors’ races, lacking General Election challenges, have won re-election.

In District 3, Supervisor Chip Davis ran for District 1 state representative and lost to Noel Campbell and David Stringer in a race that he appeared to win early on, but later the votes stacked up against him. Randall Garrison won the county supervisor seat for District 3 which includes Sedona, Clarkdale, Jerome and Cottonwood.

Smith, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said he feels good heading into the next four years with several projects.

“We’ll look into the budget to put every penny we can to good use. The jail discussion will be open to everybody. We’ll let people know where our justice system is at and our needs for the future,” Smith said.

Brown and Simmons echoed those thoughts.

“We have challenges ahead, but I believe this board of supervisors will make the appropriate decisions and in a fiscally responsible manner for now and into the future,” Brown said.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, deciding about the jail, and a number of issues. I am looking forward to taking it all on. Let’s get started,” Simmons said.