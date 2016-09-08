Villasenor nets 2 goals, Scearce 3 assists in 7-3 rout over Cougars

PRESCOTT – Santos Villasenor scored two goals, John Scearce added three assists and the Yavapai College men’s soccer team outshot the visiting Cougars 30-3 in a 7-3 win over South Mountain on Thursday night.

Held scoreless through the first 17 minutes of play, Juan Ramirez broke a 0-0 tie with a jump header off a nice corner kick assist from Scearce for the No. 8-ranked Roughriders, which improved to 4-0-1 since a season-opening loss to Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Aug. 23.

“As a team, we were struggling to get that first goal, [the] forwards couldn’t finish,” Ramirez said. “After the corner kick and our first goal, that got everyone focused and settled in.”

Over the next 9 minutes of game action, Yavapai scorers netted three more goals to take a 4-0 lead. Matthew Jordan’s goal in the 18th minute made it 2-0, while Johnny Ramirez’ goal came in the 23rd minute to make it 3-0 Roughriders.

Scearce was credited will all three assists to begin the match against South Mountain, which recently claimed its only victory of the season in a 3-0 win over Paradise Valley Community College on Tuesday.

“We did well offensively. We had 30 shots and should have put more away, we had more clear chances,” Scearce said, adding the Roughriders are just “getting to know each other” with 25 freshman on the roster and only two returners from 2015.

“We are still bonding,” Scearce said. “We still have a lot to figure out as a team, but as the season progresses we’ll improve as a team and be one of the best teams in the conference.”

Ramirez said it’s been a process getting to know a new team, and he recognizes how much the freshman look up to him, and Jacob Malach, the only other returner.

“You have to stay positive as a returner and help the new guys, Ramirez said. “In the beginning of the season, after that first loss, it really opened our eyes.”

Up 4-1 at halftime after surrendering a score to Cougar standout Andre Toussain in the 27th minute, Villasenor began the second half by notching his second goal of the night off an assist by Bailey Watkins, making it 5-1 in the 49th minute for the Roughriders, and they didn’t look back.

South Mountain head coach Justin Bogus said the Cougars are in a “season of growth” while working through several injuries, but credited Yavapai with their play.

“Yavapai has a talented team, always have an athletic team. I like the way our boys competed until the very end,” Bogus said. “It’s tough to climb out of a hole you dug for yourself, we gave up a bunch of goals the same way and unfortunately we couldn’t fix it.”

The Cougars have played only three of their first six matches with their starting 11 on the field.

NEXT UP

Yavapai (4-1-1) will play its third match of the week this weekend when they host Desert College on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The match will be held at Ken Lindley Field in downtown Prescott with an official start time of 6 p.m.

South Mountain (1-5-1) is scheduled to play Gateway Community College on Saturday at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix. Official start time is set for 4:30 p.m.

