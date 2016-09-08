Trail work, dedication Saturday

At the Green Gulch Trailhead – the only trailhead that connects Dewey-Humboldt to the Prescott National Forest – a variety of users stand ready to access the trail: dogwalkers, equestrians, hikers, mountain bikers, ATV riders. A dedication ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, following a work party from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in which volunteers are needed for a final clean-up and to add signage. Just show up early, ready to help.