Sheriff’s detectives seek arsonist

DEWEY – Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect who set a fire in a vacant home on July 27 in the 11000 block of Nancy Lane, destroying it.

Deputies were called to the scene around midnight, and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

A YCSO detective worked with Central Arizona Fire investigators and from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Fire department investigators advised the detective that they had also investigated a fire at this home on June 11, 2016. In the June fire, the homeowner admitted to leaving a candle lit which was believed to have started that fire resulting in major damage to the home’s interior,” YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

The homeowner was living elsewhere while renovations were being done.

“Throughout the past few weeks, investigators have concluded there is nothing to indicate this was an accidental or naturally caused fire and believe the fire was intentionally set,” D’Evelyn said.

Anyone with information regarding the July 27 fire is asked to call Det. John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered to Silent Witness callers if they provide a tip leading to an arrest. Refer to case number 16-026932.