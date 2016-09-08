Primary Election results made official

Yavapai County Elections Director Lynn Constabile presented the Primary Election results to the clerk of the Board of Supervisors Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the board meeting.

Constabile stated that Yavapai County had 42 percent of its 130,335 registered voters turn out for this election, as compared to 29 percent across the state. This year’s county turnout was 5 percent more than the 2015 primary of 37 percent.

The Elections Department received 47,822 early mail-in ballots, 86 percent of all ballots, even though some voters dropped off their mail-ins on Election Day, Constabile said.

“Voters wait to see if any candidates drop out,” she said, referring to what happened prior to the Presidential Preference Election.

The department needed 12 employees to work Sunday, Sept. 4, to count by hand the 3,500 ballots that had a write-in candidate and complete the counting process. Of these, only 400 had eligible votes that counted.

Official write-in candidates are not required to gather signatures to qualify for the inclusion on the ballot, but they must form a committee, file a nomination paper and a Financial Disclosure Statement 40 days prior to the election.

Constabile told the supervisors that writing in “Mickey Mouse,” “Anyone Else,” or “None of the Above” doesn’t really make a statement to anyone.

“I’m the only one who reads them,” she said.

Two candidates for Jerome council were eligible as write-ins – and Jay Kinsella won a seat with 107 votes, receiving more votes than two of the other winners.