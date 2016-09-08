Phoenix police: Woman fatally shot while driving on freeway

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a woman was fatally shot while driving on a freeway and calling 911 to report that she was being chased by three people in a truck.
Sgt. Jonathan Howard says the woman's car crashed on the median of the State Route 51 freeway after a 911 operator heard shots fired during the call Wednesday night.
Police are looking for a white work truck with ladder racks and a tool box. Those inside the truck were described only as Hispanic males.
Howard says the incident began with five or six 911 calls about a white truck being driven aggressively on westbound Interstate 10.
Howard says the woman who was killed said the truck was following her as she went from I-10 to the SR 51 in central Phoenix.
