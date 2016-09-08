Pac-12 This Week: Holy War between BYU, Utah is Pac-12 marquee; ASU takes on Texas Tech

The Pac-12 got off to a decent start on opening weekend, with seven teams winning their opening games.

Week 2 will be highlighted by one of college football's fiercest rivalries, a few tough matchups and what should be relatively easy games for several teams.

A few things to look for in Week 2 of the Pac-12:

GAME OF THE WEEK: BYU at Utah. The Holy War is one of the nastiest rivalries in the country, so much so that Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak called for the hoops series to be cancelled.

The football teams have contracts signed through 2020 and tentative dates through 2022, so that side of the rivalry isn't ending anytime soon.

The Utes and Cougars met in the 2015 Las Vegas Bowl, which Utah won 35-28 after defensive tackle Seni Fauonuku called BYU a "dirty team," further stoking the rivalry. Neither team was particularly sharp in its season opener.

BYU pulled off a last-minute drive to beat Arizona 18-16 and Utah wasn't exactly dominating despite beating FCS Southern Utah 24-0. Regardless of how they've been playing, this game will be intense.

BEST MATCHUP: Arizona State's secondary vs. Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes II. Arizona State's rebuilt defensive secondary was uneven in its first test, allowing Chase Cookus of FCS Northern Arizona to throw for 369 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes and Texas Tech's Air Raid offense could present an even bigger problem. Mahomes, who's been called a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, threw for 483 yards and four touchdowns in 3 1/2 quarters of the Red Raiders' 69-17 win over Stephen F. Austin.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: USC's 11 a.m. start time against Utah State is its earliest kickoff since at least the 1950s. ... Oregon State and No. 7 Stanford have an off week. ... Colorado's Sefo Liufau became the school's all-time leading passer last week, hitting 7,715 yards after throwing for 318 against rival Colorado State. ... UCLA's Josh Rosen had his seventh career 300-yard game in a loss to Texas A&M last week, tying him for third on the school's all-time list.

IMPACT PLAYER: Luke Falk, Washington State. Falk led the nation in passing average last season at 380.5 yards per game, finishing with 4,566 yards and 38 touchdowns overall.

Falk opened the season by hitting 41 of 51 passes for 418 yards and four TDs in the Cougars' 45-42 loss to FCS Eastern Washington last weekend.

The junior could have another big game against a Boise State team that had seven defensive players make their first or second career start against Louisiana last week.