Midway rides inspected daily at Yavapai County Fair

Every morning before the midway opens, workers run through an inspection of rides at the Yavapai County Fair. They know what each ride should sound like and look like, said Brown’s Amusements owner, Danny Brown.

“The guys have been with me for years. They walk around the ride and listen for anything odd, and look for anything like shaking. If something sounds odd, they will stop the ride and get one of us (mechanics),” Brown said Wednesday morning as workers set up the midway rides and tents at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

He also has an independent inspector he works with who spends time at each of the county fairs and events with which Brown contracts.

This is Brown’s 20th year running his business. He and his wife, Sherry, are second-generation carnival people, with both having grown up in family carnival professions. They have earned the Circle of Excellence award, a quality assessment audit issued by the Outdoor Amusement Business Association, three times.

“It’s a tough thing to get,” Brown said.

During the winters, he and his mechanics repair and replace equipment. He also attends training, trade shows and seminars on the business.

During the fair and festival season, he trains his workers, some of whom are with him on work visas. He conducts background checks and requires drug and alcohol testing.

“If someone suspects a worker has been drinking, we test them on the spot,” Brown said, adding that his office has test kits on site. His workers are clean-cut with no long hair. “This is a family show.”

Although this is the first year Brown’s Amusements contracted for midway rides at the Yavapai County Fair, Brown has been around at other venues for years. This past weekend, he finished up his 14th year at the Coconino County Fair. He said this year’s early Yavapai County Fair date worked for scheduling. Brown also has operated in Kingman with the Mohave County Fair and with the Verde Valley Fair. He is based out of Chandler.

The fire department inspects and approves the midway, and sometimes city building inspectors will pay a visit, Brown said. He carries a $5 million aggregate insurance policy. Yavapai County Deputy Attorney Jack Fields confirmed the county is not involved with insurance coverage. It did, however, provide fencing, tables and the parking area.

Brown has three new rides this year: Freak Out, which should appeal to teenagers, and two smaller rides for younger kids called Sky Race and Groovy Bus.