‘Little Women’ a touching, energetic show

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of “Little Women—The Musical,” a 2005 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Civil War-era novel, is a touching show with a lot of heart.

The show has taken perhaps more than its share of abuse from Broadway critics, with one lamenting the lack of memorable songs in it.

That reviewer apparently missed “Small Umbrella in the Rain,” “Some Things Are Meant to Be,” and “Days of Plenty,” among several others.

The show starts off solidly, with Jo March (Taylor McFarland) in New York, explaining her latest story to Professor Bhaer (Jeremy Zuhlke). It’s a modern approach to the story – jumping straight into the plot, and not stopping to introduce the March sisters. That will come later.

The first act bogs down a bit, although never when J Mendl’s Laurie is on stage. He’s energetic and eager, playing the role of the Boy Next Door who falls for Jo with just the right touch.

The second act comes roaring back, though, and a pivotal scene between Jo and Beth (Liz Aranda), set on the beach in Cape Cod, will have you reaching for the tissues. In a less-is-more moment, Beth’s death is not shown on stage, a situation which asks a lot from McFarland and Aranda. They are more than equal to the task, as is Kate Howell, playing Marmee, who really comes into her own in the scenes that follow.

Rounding out the mostly student cast is the engaging Judah Neese as Meg, and Amy (played by Kaela McMahon) who grows from a petulant child to a young woman by the end of the play.

One of the most fun elements of this performance is found in seeing the stories of Jo acted out as Jo describes them to the professor. Knights swing swords and trolls guard bridges in her novels.

At a dress rehearsal on Monday, Sept. 5, the show’s director nearly lost his head during one of the fantasy scenes. A sword, swung a bit too mightily, escaped the actor’s grasp and slid toward Dr. Craig Ralston, who was conducting from the orchestra pit. He ducked and the sword fell into the pit. It almost decapitated Ralston, who literally didn’t miss a beat.

The set design is unusual and effective, allowing for quick set changes, important in a show that moves around so much.

A kite-flying effect for the Cape Cod sequence is elegant and does not distract from the crucial emotional content of the scene.

“Little Women – The Musical” is a delight worth seeing. Don’t miss it.

Note: Lynsie Andreasky plays Jo on Saturday night. Having seen her rehearse part of the role, I suspect she will be the equal of Taylor McFarland as Jo.