Letter: Thank you, District 1

EDITOR:

To my District 1 voters, supporters, and non-supporters, I had a blast! And while I didn’t win the election, I still succeeded. I succeeded because without running for the Board of Supervisors, I would never have had the opportunity to meet so many people who are just as passionate about this community as I am.



I wish to offer my heartfelt thanks to all who supported and voted for me. Your belief in me is both incredibly humbling and has given me a greater desire to serve. Your words of encouragement, donations, placing campaign signs, and opening up of your homes for Meet ‘n Greets meant more than you could know.

I also want to thank all the groups, including The Daily Courier, who sponsored candidate forums and questionnaires. It was truly an honor to speak and write about issues I believe are important to the people of District 1.

I especially want to offer my wholehearted thanks to my volunteers. Your unending dedication was an inspiration to me. For all you did, I am profoundly proud and eternally grateful to all of you.



Finally, I offer my sincerest congratulations to Mr. Simmons, your District 1 Supervisor. I wish him well in the twilight of his career as a servant of the people.

For all of us, candidates, volunteers, and voters alike, this has been an exhausting campaign. Unlike anything we have seen in Yavapai County. But I am hoping - somehow - we can put aside the rancor and support the primary candidates who won. This will be the true test of our political process and who we are as people.

Mary Beth Hrin

Prescott