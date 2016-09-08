Letter: Constitutional questions

EDITOR:

Our freedom is eroding. Like the finish on a fine automobile, it is rusting due to lack of care.

“Individual” freedom is confronted throughout the country, even in Prescott. Official policy, codes, regulations, planning and zoning restrictions, mandated health care insurance, alarm system registration for privately owned alarms, wild animal feeding laws, special event regulations, etc., etc., etc. Private property and public property are not the same. In a New York speech delivered on Jan. 17, 1925, Calvin Coolidge voiced, “The chief business of the American people is business.”

Via governmental intrusion with regulatory force “we the people” now control it all, including private property. Contrary to the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, government at all levels take from the individual.

During a speech at the Virginia Constitutional Convention in Richmond, Virginia on Dec. 2, 1789, James Madison conveyed, “In republics, the great danger is that the majority may not sufficiently respect the rights of the minority.”

Permission to function in the city limits now subjects individual businesses to business licenses, annual registration fees and being subject to official inspections. Since individuals are not compelled to patronize privately owned businesses, I question the legitimacy of the collective taking of individual venture. The freedoms of individual choice in a free market/free enterprise system, controls success and failure of business.

Since a business wanting to do business in Prescott “must” now solicit public permission to exist and function in Prescott, it raises question to whether registration for individuals to also exist will follow under the police umbrella of “needing to know” as used for business license justification.

Civilly extracting wealth from the individual beyond preferred service delivery is Nazi Germany reminiscent. It may be good for bureaucratic function, but it compromises individual freedom. Replacing individual accountability with “Mob Rule” has never been in the best interest of freedom, it develops the “Borg” mentality.

Taxpayers by mandate pay for public property regulated at the pleasure of duly elected representatives. There is no mandate requiring public patronization of privately owned businesses. In a free market, freedom of choice is king. William O. Douglas is credited from the court years 1939-1975 (1980): “The Constitution is not neutral. It was designed to take the government off the backs of the people.”

I suggest government at all levels heed the constitutional concepts of our forefathers agreed to by their oath of office. God bless America, we need it.



Jim Lamerson

Prescott