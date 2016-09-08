KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Sept. 9

Friday, Sept. 9

Fall musical “Little Women,” 7 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Follow the adventures of the March sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy as Louisa May Alcott's classic saga of growth, perseverance and sisterhood comes to life in story and song. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. The popular rollicking musical, sings, dances and laughs its way through an original story that is every father's nightmare. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Sept. 10

"Viva la Verde" film and discussion, 10 a.m. to noon at Granite Peak UU Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. 928-445-4218; http://www.cwagaz.org.

Yavapai Flute Circle’s Native American flute demonstration and performance, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Crystal Room. Native American flute music, plus flute history, stories, traditions. Opportunity to play one. Free. Don, 928-717-1000.

“Quilts of Emma Andres and Her Contemporaries,” 2 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum. Gail VanHorsen presents the award-winning quilt designs of local Andres and her friends (1930s-1940s), who turned a “household chore” into an art form. – FREE; www.sharlot.org.

The Inaugural 12" x 12" Art SWOOP FUNdraiser & Creative Spirit Costume Party, 3 to 5 p.m. at 'Tis Gallery downtown on the Third Floor. Entry is free.

“ABBA Fab,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $22 - $25. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday Night Talk Series, "The Destination is the Present, the Vehicle is the Breath," 7 p.m. at Vigraha Gallery, the Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Starry Nights, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Vista Park, 1684 Sarafina Drive, Prescott Lakes subdivision. See the Moon, Mars, Saturn, Ring Nebula, Dumbbell Nebula, Keystone cluster and double stars. www.prescottastronomyclub.org.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Empty Bowls fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. $15 donation for a handcrafted bowl and two servings of soup prepared by local chefs. Benefits local food banks. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregations of Prescott.

Fall musical “Little Women,” 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Follow the adventures of the March sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy as Louisa May Alcotts classic saga of growth, perseverance and sisterhood comes to life in story and song. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

“The Addams Family,” 2 p.m. at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. The popular rollicking musical, sings, dances and laughs its way through an original story that is every father's nightmare. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Monday, Sept. 12

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: "Color, Imagery and Transparency,” with glass and silver artist Cindi Shaffer, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10:00 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Hiking the Sky Islands of Arizona talk, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. A look at Mount Graham, Wonderland of Rocks-Chiricahuas, Mount Wrightson, Pinals and Galiuros. Plus, “Flora for Hikers: 22 Must Know Plants for the Sky Islands” and “Hiking Beyond 50: Because You’re Not Over the Hill!” Space limited. Reserve a spot now. Ted, 928-759-3036.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Third Thursday Star Talks, 6 to 8 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite. Speaker: Dr. Stephen C. Tegler. Program: Kuiper Belt Objects. www.prescottastronomyclub.org.

Friday, Sept. 16

“Living with the Past: A Tribute to Jethro Tull,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. With special guest Jeff Beck Tribute by Grant Ferguson. Tickets $22-$30. 928-777-1370.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Villages at Lynx Creek Annual Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12200 E. Highway 69 in Dewey. Handmade items including fabric and wood art, art and prints, jewelry, soaps, lamps, baked goods and household items. Get a head start on holiday shopping. Lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No admission charge; plenty of free parking.

Recovery Day on the Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Music, entertainment, food, door prizes, information booths and speakers sharing their experience, strength and hope. Free. Sponsored by MATFORCE. Jann, 928-899-6292 or jann.barrett@yavapai.us.

The Outside Track in concert at 7 p.m. (door opens at 6:30) at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Scots, Irish and Cape Breton fusion of songs, tunes and stepdance. Tickets at the door only: General, $25; college students, $10; younger than 19 get in free. 928-771-1218.

“Magician - Eric Giliam,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $19 - $29. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Antiques on the Square, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. More than 60 vendors will showcase ephemera, art, glass, jewelry, pottery, furniture and primitives and unique surprises. Sponsored by the Thumb Butte and Yavapai Questers, proceeds go to regional historic preservation and restoration projects and organizations. Free admission and parking. Debbie, 928-443-8909.

Bluegrass Brethren in concert, 10:45 a.m. at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Free; donations accepted. pccaz.org.

“Prescott Opry,” 3 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott POPS all-Western concert at 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, under the baton of music director Joe Place. Music of Aaron Copland, John Williams, Leroy Anderson and many others. Tickets in advance at the PAC Box office and at the door day-of: Adults, $25; youth (18 and younger), $10. 928-778-9081.

Prescott’s Backyard Peace Party, 3 to 6 p.m. at Granite Creek Park, 554 N. 6th St. An afternoon of live music, Dances of Universal Peace, crafts and games in the park. Bring lawn games, chairs, blankets to enjoy peaceful family fun. Bands include: In-Folk-Us; MacDougal Street West; Doc Garvey's Remedy. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Camille Bloom in concert at the Blackboard Café, 3101 N. Robert Road, playing new album “Pieces of Me” (Sept. 9 release). She tours the U.S. and Europe annually and is a charming, feisty and tuneful “one woman army.” www.camillebloom.com.