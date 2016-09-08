Gallery Guide: Week of Sept. 9

Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. "Night Aspens," featuring Jim Check (acrylic and pen & ink painter), is open. Jim has recently completed a series of paintings based on a trip to Flagstaff, where he became enamored with the aspens. This is his first solo exhibition.

Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378. Foundry tours are available.

The Gallery at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 Marina St., 928-445-3286, www.pca-az.net. Exhibit of Charles Laughlin’s work is open – a visual art using text for its graphic impact, whether it’s in 3D or 2D works.

Krieger-Marcusen Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael's Alley, 928-778-4900. Clay, paintings, jewelry and wood by local artists Heath Krieger, Cathy Krieger and Richard Marcusen. Works by Steve Smith (wood) and plein air oil paintings by Bill Anton.

Gallery Beyond Words, 204 N. McCormick St., featuring fine art installation by Susanne Korte.

Milagro Arts Center, 126 N. Marina St., www.milagroartscenter.org. On display through Sept. 30: Diane Gilbert's “Slow Waltz in B” is an interactive textile installation that moves around the viewer; and, Julie Comnick’s “Arrangement for a Silent Orchestra” features large scale charcoal drawings as well as a video installation.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., 928-776-4009, magart@qwestoffice.net. In the Spotlight Room, PFLAG “Reaching Out with Love”; and in the Main Gallery, “Monsoon Magic” sale.



Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Newman Gallery, 106-A S. Montezuma St., 928-442-9167, www.newmangallery.net.

Phippen Museum, 4701 Highway 89 North, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Golden Age of Cowgirls,” featuring the collections of Western enthusiast Cheri Raftery, on display through Oct. 9.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org. Monthly meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:15 a.m. in the Crystal Room, 3rd floor, of the Prescott Valley Library, 7401 E. Civic Center Drive, Prescott Valley. The speaker will be Patrick Harper, plein air oil painter. Refreshments will be served, and the public is welcome. For info, call Kay Demski 928-775-4989.

Sean Gote Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St. 928-445-2233 (formerly Hart's Art & Decor). Thursday-Saturday; an art, jewelry and home decor gallery – filled with Sean Hart's paintings, Dolores Hart jewelry and a horde of decorating items.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org. Open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-4 p.m.

That New Gallery, inside the Gateway Mall near Dillard's. 928-445-0788 www.ThatNewGallery.com. Guest Artist for September is Bonnie Casey.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery, “Twisted Flora and Fauna" metal and ceramics by Leslee Oaks and paintings by Jodi Maas and Suzi Zerbe, through Sept. 12. In the Main Gallery, “Objects Found 2016," through Sept. 20. In the 3rd Floor Banquet Hall, "The Inaugural 12 x 12 Art Swoop,” Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., “Celebrating Our Artists” – celebrating and honoring “EARresistible” artists!

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2031. The new exhibition features Prescott artist Jan Marshall, who explores a contemplative relationship with nature and humanity through her paintings and drawings that reference landscapes of both the psyche and the physical world. The exhibition – through Oct. 8 – includes work from her most recent series of inks on canvas and watercolors. Opening Reception, Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m.