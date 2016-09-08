Emotional health, wellness is unique senior program focus

PRESCOTT – During 65 hours of online giving in early July, billed as “GIVE65,” the Senior Peer Prevention Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic drew attention to the issue of senior emotional health and wellness, while exceeding the campaign’s fundraising goals. This online push and its related GIVE65 events were so successful that more than $8,000 from individuals and businesses was received. More donations continued to flow when the official online push was over.

This unique fundraising opportunity started with a grant application from Senior Peer Prevention Program to the national office of Home Instead Senior Care Foundation. Of all the applicants, 65 were selected nationwide; and there were only 31 within that group selected for a matching grant - Senior Peer Prevention Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic was one. The local Home Instead Senior Care team partnered in the effort to create awareness and fundraising opportunities through Augie’s Restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, Las Fuentes Resort Village and Cuppers. For those not familiar with Senior Peer Prevention Program, it focuses on maintaining the emotional health and wellness of people over age 60.

The momentum of community support since GIVE65 for the Senior Peer Prevention Program has continued, with a major funding announcement being received just last week. The Office of the Arizona Attorney General selected the program in a competitive, statewide process to receive critical two-year funding. This award means that more seniors in the Prescott quad-city area will be served.

However, while funding is vital, peer volunteers are the heart and soul of the program. Without their commitment of 1 to 2 hours a week either visiting an isolated senior, or facilitating a confidential senior support group, the program could not function. Difficulties with isolation, chronic health conditions, stress, loss of a spouse, and financial challenges are common among seniors. The Senior Peer Prevention Program works with participants to reestablish connections and to shape a positive outlook regarding aging. The program needs new volunteers and is encouraging those seeking a powerful volunteer experience to join the team of nearly 40 dedicated volunteers. Call 445-5211, ext. 2672, for more information, or go to www.seniorpeerprevention.org, or www.wygc.org.