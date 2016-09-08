Editorial: Dakota pipeline stirs emotions

North Dakota has the reputation as one of the most oil-rich states, other than Texas.

A few years ago, North Dakota’s governor called for more pipelines so they could compete with the production levels flowing out of Texas.

That led to the Dakota Access pipeline, announced in 2014. This is a multi-state pipeline being built by Energy Transfer Partners, a Fortune 500 company based in Dallas.

This “boon” has now come back to bite the state – in the form of protests over eminent domain rights and Native American lands.

At the center is the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which claims the pipeline is crossing sacred land that has human remains buried on it. The controversy heated up this week because the pipeline crews have reached the land in question.

However, the tribe has been protesting this pipeline for months and they even got a 140,000-signature petition sent to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in protest of the construction.

The tribe asked for, and this week received, a temporary stop to part of the construction while a judge looks at the tribe’s challenge of the decision to grant permits.

The tribe’s lawsuit questions whether federal regulators were allowed to grant the permits. It claims that the pipeline violates the National Historic Preservation law, as well.

This week saw arrests for alleged interference on work sites and damage to equipment.

Other states, like Iowa, have reported that some landowners are upset over the state utilities board granting eminent domain for this project. Those landowners are also suing over the issue.

For a multi-state project like this enormous pipeline to have breezed through federal permitting projects from its announcement in 2014 to construction two years later should raise some eyebrows.

Doesn’t that seem very, very quick for a project requiring government permission? In fact, the tribe has been scrambling to get protests together, signatures gathered and paperwork submitted since they found about it.

A pipeline shouldn’t be allowed to creep up on landowners, Native American or otherwise.

Were there public meetings held in all the affected communities – including the reservation? No one has mentioned them. I’m guessing if there were informational meetings held, this wouldn’t be happening.

Kudos to the judge for granting a temporary stay. Thumbs down to the federal regulators and the oil company for not anticipating these issues and working to resolve them before the protests became reality.

Hopefully, all parties will take this breather as a chance to avert any violent clashes between workers and protesters.