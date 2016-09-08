Does human trafficking exist in Yavapai County?

Join the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai on Saturday, Sept. 10, to hear four guest speakers on the issue of human trafficking in Yavapai County.

Juvenile Probation Director Scott Mabery and Deputy Director Gay Lockling will appear, as well as Det. Chad Shilling with the Sheriff’s Office, and Det. Paul Hines of the Prescott Valley Gang Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GITEM).

The meeting takes place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Some of the questions the panel members will speak on include:

What is the incidence of sex trafficking in Yavapai County?

Who are the traffickers?

Who are the victims?

How does the Juvenile Justice System handle victims – probation, rehabilitation?

What are Arizona laws for vacating convictions?

Is there anything we can do to stop trafficking?

How can we help the victims?

The public is invited to attend this discussion to learn more about human trafficking. For more information, call Terri Farneti at 928-533-5297.