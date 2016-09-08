Community Calendar: Sept. 8-18

Thursday, Sept. 8

Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D-H Museum, 12925 Main St., Humboldt.

J.A. Jance talk and book signing, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium. Jance, a New York Times bestselling author, will be discussing her latest novel, “Downfall,” which releases Sept. 6. Michele, 928-759-6196 or mhjorting@pvaz.net.

"Health Care Legal Solutions You Should Know - Before Becoming Incapacitated,” a free Senior Connection Seminar, noon to 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Prescott Ukulele Band, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Beginner square dance lessons by Mile-Hi Square Dance Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. in Prescott. Lessons continue every Thursday evening throughout the year. Farrish, 918-899-3631.

Friday, Sept. 9

Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D-H Museum, 12925 Main St., Humboldt.

Art Days at the Library, "Speed: Art in the Fast Lane"with Prescott Art Docent Liz Stark, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children ages 6 to 12, call the Youth Desk to reserve a space, 777-1537.

Blessing of the Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona, 4 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. More than 3,000 American flags fly on the grounds of the PV Civic Center to remember those who perished in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 772-3700.

VFW Post 541 Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 202 N. Arizona, Prescott. All you-can-eat. Support your local VFW. Information: 928-776-1125.

Nightclub 2-Step Dance Lesson by Ronnie DeBenedetta, 6:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Swing & Country Dance Party at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

19th annual Prescott Frontier Days Trail Ride, all day at Groom Creek Horse Camp south of Prescott. Rides, meals, Happy Hours, live entertainment and a live auction. Benefits Bethany’s Gait, which serves veterans, first responders and their families. Worldsoldestrodeo.com/forms. Application deadline is Aug. 19.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

21st annual Prescott Quad Cities March of Dimes March for Babies, 8 a.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Family teams, company teams, groups of friends are all invited to take part in this 3-mile walk. Free, but donations are accepted for March of Dimes. Donate $5 or more and receive a goody bag. IHOP pancake breakfast at end of walk. Event Chair Judy York, 928-713-3733.

Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D-H Museum, 12925 Main St., Humboldt.

Patriot Run, 8:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Civic Center. 10k, 5, and fun run. Proceeds benefit travel expenses for Central Yavapai Fire Honor Guard members to pay respects to their fallen brethren. Facebook.com/patriotrun2016.

"Viva la Verde" film and discussion, 10 a.m. to noon at Granite Peak UU Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. 928-445-4218; http://www.cwagaz.org.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is just past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Yavapai Flute Circle’s Native American flute demonstration and performance, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Crystal Room. Native American flute music, plus flute history, stories, traditions. Opportunity to play one. Free. Don, 928-717-1000.

“Quilts of Emma Andres and Her Contemporaries,” 2 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum. Gail VanHorsen presents the award-winning quilt designs of local Andres and her friends (1930s-1940s), who turned a “household chore” into an art form. – FREE; www.sharlot.org.

Central Arizona Land Trust Annual Friend Raiser and Accreditation Celebration, 5 p.m. at Milagro Arts Center 126 S. Marina St. in Prescott. Doug Von Gausig, executive director of the Verde River Institute and mayor of Clarkdale, will present “The Verde River: Central Arizona’s Perennial Gem.” Taste Verde Valley wines from Page Springs Winery and Merkin Vineyards. Learn about the Central Arizona Land Trust’s work to protect open space, natural resources and cultural heritage. RSVP to calt@centralazlandtrust.org.

Autumn Formal Dance, 6 p.m. at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagle Gym. Sponsored by ERAU’s Assembly of Ballroom Dance. Semiformal attire optional. $2/person; includes East Coast Swing lesson. senecald@my.erau.edu.

“ABBA Fab,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $22 - $25. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Starry Nights, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Vista Park, 1684 Sarafina Drive, Prescott Lakes subdivision. See the Moon, Mars, Saturn, Ring Nebula, Dumbbell Nebula, Keystone cluster and double stars. www.prescottastronomyclub.org.

19th annual Prescott Frontier Days Trail Ride, all day at Groom Creek Horse Camp south of Prescott. Rides, meals, Happy Hours, live entertainment and a live auction. Benefits Bethany’s Gait, which serves veterans, first responders and their families. Worldsoldestrodeo.com/forms. Application deadline is Aug. 19.

Sunday, Sept. 11

19th annual Prescott Frontier Days Trail Ride, all day at Groom Creek Horse Camp south of Prescott. Rides, meals, Happy Hours, live entertainment and a live auction. Benefits Bethany’s Gait, which serves veterans, first responders and their families. Worldsoldestrodeo.com/forms. Application deadline is Aug. 19.

Empty Bowls fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. $15 donation for a handcrafted bowl and two servings of soup prepared by local chefs. Benefits local food banks. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregations of Prescott.

Annual 9/11 Memorial Program, 1 p.m. at Theater on the Green, Prescott Valley Civic Center. Police and Central Yavapai Fire Honor Guards, bagpipers and keynote speaker Dan Fraijo, former Prescott Fire Chief.

Free patriotic concert, 2:15 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Civic Center Theater on the Green. Prescott POPS Symphony, live onstage. Free.

Monday, Sept. 12

Prescott High School ROTC remembers 9/11, 7:30 a.m. at the PHS flagpole. First responders, city and school dignitaries. Public is welcome.

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: "Color, Imagery and Transparency,” with glass and silver artist Cindi Shaffer, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10:00 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

First Trivia Game Event – Jeopardy Trivia Hour, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Hosted by Gary Trotta. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Yavapai County Veterans Association flag retirement ceremony, 9 a.m. at Memory Park in Chino Valley, Road 1 West between Butterfield and West Palomino roads. Bring worn out, unserviceable or otherwise damaged flags for proper disposal. 623-258-6641.

“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors,” a free seminar, 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Alzheimer’s Association. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Central Neighbor Trade Resource,” a seminar, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Donna Arliene, coordinator. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“SOS – Secure Options for Seniors,” a seminar, 2:15 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Joni Solon. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Reverse Mortgages” workshop, 3 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The Foundation for Personal Financial Education will help attendees uncover the mystery behind this commonly misunderstood benefit. What’s in it for you, the lender and the government? www.sesweb.net

Hiking the Sky Islands of Arizona talk, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. A look at Mount Graham, Wonderland of Rocks-Chiricahuas, Mount Wrightson, Pinals and Galiuros. Plus, “Flora for Hikers: 22 Must Know Plants for the Sky Islands” and “Hiking Beyond 50: Because You’re Not Over the Hill!” Space limited. Reserve a spot now. Ted, 928-759-3036.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Prescott High School Half-Century Club annual luncheon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Resort, 1500 E. Highway 69. Lunch served at noon. Event raises money for the Half-Century Club scholarship fund, which was able to donate 20 $2,000 scholarships to deserving PHS seniors last year. $35 per person. Raffle for Bill Nebeker bronze; tickets $10 each or $25 for three. Must be present to win. Info: phshcc2016@gmail.com.

“The History of the Brain,” a seminar, 2 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Gary Trotta, Training Games Inc. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Wilderness Survival and Outdoor Safety, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Third Thursday Star Talks, 6 to 8 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite. Speaker: Dr. Christopher Edwards. Program: 300 Years of Space Exploration: What Have We Learned about Earth’s Neighbor, Mars? www.prescottastronomyclub.org.

Friday, Sept. 16

Senior Expo sponsored by Advocates for a Healthy Community, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St. in Prescott. Presentations include “Exercise is Medicine,” “Money Talks. Let’s listen to what it’s saying” and “How Do I Know If I Need Hearing Help?” RSVP to 928-778-9790; space is limited.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-3700.

“Living with the Past: A Tribute to Jethro Tull,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. With special guest Jeff Beck Tribute by Grant Ferguson. Tickets $22-$30. 928-777-1370.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Workshop on canning, pickling, food preservation and more, 9 a.m. at Native Garden, 602 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott. Sponsored by GMO-Free Prescott. $5 donation suggested. Reservations required; 928-237-5560 or 928-221-2533. Info: gmofreeprescott@gmail.com.

Villages at Lynx Creek Annual Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12200 E. Highway 69 in Dewey. Handmade items including fabric and wood art, art and prints, jewelry, soaps, lamps, baked goods and household items. Get a head start on holiday shopping. Lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No admission charge; plenty of free parking.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is just past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Central Arizona Ford Mustang Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at the Yavapai County Jeep Posse meeting house. Visit www.CentralAZMustangClub.com for directions.

Recovery Day on the Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Music, entertainment, food, door prizes, information booths and speakers sharing their experience, strength and hope. Free. Sponsored by MATFORCE. Jann, 928-899-6292 or jann.barrett@yavapai.us.

Peaceful Family Story Time at the Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring the family to enjoy a peace-themed Family Story Time with Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Corn Toss Tournament and concert, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds of Prescott Valley Civic Center. Food, beer and live entertainment by South of Winslow and opening act, Cross-eyed Possum. $50 per team; ages 12 and up. Preregistration required. PV Parks & Rec, 928-759-3090 or pvaz.net.

Crown King Volunteer Fire Department Benefit Barbecue, Auction and Dance, 3 p.m. auctions, 6 p.m. barbecue, dance at Crown King. 928-632-7163 or 928-632-7911.

“Magician - Eric Giliam,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $19 - $29. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Skull Valley Loop Challenge 2016, 7:30 a.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott (Goodwin Street side). 54-mile bicycle race through Skull Valley, Wilhoit and the Prescott National Forest. Starts and ends at courthouse plaza. $45 before Aug. 22; $55 Aug. 23-race day. Sponsored by Prescott Alternative Transportation.

Antiques on the Square, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. More than 70 vendors will showcase ephemera, art, glass, jewelry, pottery, furniture and primitives and unique surprises. Sponsored by the Thumb Butte and Yavapai Questers, proceeds go to regional historic preservation and restoration projects and organizations. Free admission and parking. Debbie, 928-443-8909.

Bluegrass Brethren in concert, 10:45 a.m. at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Free; donations accepted. pccaz.org.

“Prescott Opry,” 3 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott’s Backyard Peace Party, 3 to 6 p.m. at Granite Creek Park, 554 N. 6th St. An afternoon of live music, Dances of Universal Peace, crafts and games in the park. Bring lawn games, chairs, blankets to enjoy peaceful family fun. Bands include: In-Folk-Us; MacDougal Street West; Doc Garvey's Remedy. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.