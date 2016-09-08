Column: Life without consequences

The classic complaint that liberals and progressives have against conservatives is that they have no compassion for the poor and downtrodden. The conservative counter argument is that the liberal/progressives are very generous with other people’s money, meaning taxpayer money, not their own. Conservatives would also argue that they are more generous with their own money, than progressives.

My own objection, isn’t to helping and assisting the poor and less fortunate, it’s that those on the left seem to want to continue government charity into perpetuity and never want to investigate if there is any fraud in the original request for aid or in its continuation.

Another charge the left always harps on is “income inequality.” What they never mention is “effort” inequality. Sales jobs that pay commissions prove the point that effort is compensated. The more effort, the more income. Occupations that pay for production, such as professional sports, offer greater salaries to those who produce more points, goals, hits, strike outs or whatever it is they are paid to do. People will also pay more for better quality. It doesn’t matter what the item is, clothing, jewelry, cookware, sporting goods or anything else, the more superior the quality, the higher a price it will command. Rarely is a higher quality attained without more effort.

Most on the radical left would prefer a cradle-to-grave government subsidy for everyone, except for those they consider the super rich. The corollary that goes hand-in-glove with this philosophy, is that those in their ubiquitous welfare programs feel that they are entitled. They are entitled because they think they are victims of racism, xenophobia, elite greed, anti-immigrant sentiment or any and all combinations of the above. So the recipients of these taxpayer gifts have built in excuses for not expending an effort for improving themselves or their situations. Simply put: there are no consequences for laziness.

In the real world, there are negative results for failure to put in the effort to care for oneself, if one is able. Doing nothing is stiflingly boring. Most people are familiar with the biblical quote from the Book of Proverbs, “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop.” Is it any wonder that the fatherless sons of our welfare system commit crimes at an astoundingly higher rate than the rest of our population? Crime is a much more interesting activity than doing nothing. The left likes to point out that crime is caused by poverty. This is a fallacy that has been perpetrated by progressives and the mainstream media that shills for them. If poverty causes crime, then why did crime actually go down during the Great Depression as reported by NPR, Nov. 20, 2008.

One of the main causes of crime is inactivity. Someone who is doing positive activities like working, playing sports, reading, studying, singing or helping others, is not committing crime. If you give a person their basic needs without having to use any effort, that person has an overabundance of time. To avoid oppressive boredom, one fills the time with whatever activity presents itself. If such a person is surrounded by others in the same circumstances, then the number of idle hands creates a perfect storm for more crime, more gangs and more criminal activity.

It is not just in the government arena where the “no consequences” philosophy is being promoted. For years, many in the educational and youth sports activities fields, have been promoting policies that show more concern for a child’s self-esteem than the child’s effort or accomplishments. In an attempt to spare a kid’s feelings and/or to get his creative juices flowing, spelling isn’t corrected in some school districts. The same reasoning is proffered for not keeping score in some youth sports and for giving every player on every team a trophy.

If there are any studies showing how these feel good, effortless and scoreless academic and sports endeavors are working, I am unaware of them. From personal experience, I don’t see any benefit. My 7-year-old grandson knows pretty accurately who won the flag football, basketball or baseball game he was playing and what the approximate score was. He is also aware of who are the smartest students in his class. As their next foray into social engineering, the progressives can prohibit our children from identifying the tallest kid in the class (so the shorter kids won’t get their feeling hurt), the fastest competitor in a footrace (so the slower ones won’t feel inferior), and the best dodger on the dodge ball court – oh, wait, dodge ball has already been eliminated in many schools.

These practices are counterproductive to raising our offspring to be productive, well adjusted citizens of a healthy society. Life has consequences whether kids are shielded from them or not. A youngster who has never felt the sting of hurt feelings, the embarrassment of a failed grade or the agony of defeat in a sport, will not know how to face these situations as an adult. That individual may fall into a long depression or might even become suicidal. We are doing our children no favor by placing them in a protective bubble that shields them from the realities of life. In fact, we are doing them a grave disservice. It is much better that they learn these lessons when they are young so that they can respond with the resiliency that youth provides.

It is so amazing that modern progressives fail to see the irony in their chosen moniker. Most of their policies would completely stop progress because they leach all incentives for improving one’s life and the society as a whole.

Buz Williams is a retired Long Beach, California, police officer who has lived in Prescott since 2004.