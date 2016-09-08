‘A bold, powerful concert’ opens symphony concert season

2016-17 season The Phoenix Symphony Concert Season also includes: Oct. 23: Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 7, Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto with Steven Moeckel, and Adam Schoenberg’s Canto. Nov. 20: Cellist Mark Kosower plays Dvorak’s Cello Concerto, and John Corigliano’s Symphony No. 1. Jan. 22: Leonard Bernstein’s Divertimento for Orchestra, 3 Meditations from Mass, Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story,” and Chichester Psalms. March 12: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica,” and Caroline Goulding plays Gyorgy Ligeti’s Violin Concerto. April 23: Franz Shubert’s Symphony No. 9, Christopher Cerrone’s Invisible Overture, and Rachel Barton Pine, playing a 1742 Guarneri violin, in the world premiere of Earl Maneein’s Violin Concerto. May 28: Franz Josef Haydn’s Symphony No. 45 “Farewell,” and Gustav Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde.

The Yavapai Symphony Association (YSA) has announced the opening concert of the 2016-17 Phoenix Symphony Concert Season in Prescott, which is also the 50th year YSA has brought the Phoenix Symphony and live classical music to Prescott.

The Phoenix Symphony, with guest conductor Matthais Bamert, will be joined by the Phoenix Symphony Chorus for the season’s first performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

The opening concert includes two pieces by Johannes Brahms: the final and monumental Symphony No. 4, which will engage the audience with its powerful grandeur, and the Tragic Overture, the “weeping” counterpoint to his more festive Academic Festival Overture.

Symphony No. 4 premiered in Meiningen, Germany, in 1885 with Brahms himself conducting. It is said to be the favorite of his four symphonies.

The Tragic Overture was composed earlier in 1880 and premiered in Vienna. Brahms chose the title to emphasize the turbulent character of the piece.

The Phoenix Symphony Chorus performs in Igor Stravinsky’s Symphony of Psalms, a work based on Psalms 38, 49, and 150, and dedicated in part “to the glory of God,” sung in Latin. He composed this three-movement choral symphony in 1930 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Maestro Bamert resides in London, but spends several weeks each year conducting throughout the United States. He has conducted on more than 80 recordings, and regularly appears with great orchestras of the world.

“This concert will be a wonderful start to a really compelling concert season,” said David Dunn, YSA president. “We are delighted to celebrate our 50 years of continuously bringing quality classical music to our community with an incredible series of seven concerts.”

Tickets have not increased in price this season. A limited number of tickets for this performance, priced from $28-$39, are available only from YSA. Its office, 228 N. Alarcon St., is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and the Friday before each Sunday concert.

Tickets also can be purchased by phone at 928-776-4255 for “will call” and picked up at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center beginning at 1:30 p.m. the day of the concert.



A pre-concert lecture about the performance begins at 2 p.m. Ticket price for full-time college students is $10. Visit www.yavapaisymphony.org for more information about YSA.