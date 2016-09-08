‘The Addams Family’; hilarious dark humor

Anybody who watched TV in the 1960s and 70s will know the Addams Family and can probably sing along (snap, snap) with the theme (snap snap).

But “The Addams Family – The Musical” breaks new ground for the ghoulish family that appeared in single-panel newspaper cartoons, several live-action television incarnations, animated cartoons, and theatrical films.

The 2010 musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice is being staged this month at Prescott Center for the Arts.

Director Randy Faulkner handles the large cast and complex humor exceptionally well, pacing the humor and dramatic elements perfectly.

This is a show that stays far away from the slapstick humor of the past. It is, in a word, sweet.

Set in New York City’s Central park, where the family has its home, apparently grandfathered in when the park was designated, it tells the story of 18-year-old Wednesday Addams (Allie Kate Elliott, in a spot-on performance), who has a penchant for shooting ducks with a crossbow, and how she falls in love with Lucas Beineke (Ryan William Musselman), an upright, middle-class all-American boy.

She invites him and his parents to dinner, confiding in her own father, Gomez (Greg Fine) that they plan to marry, but asking that Gomez not tell her mother Morticia (Linda Miller).

Wednesday says she’ll do it herself when it’s time.

This sets up a dilemma for Gomez, who has never, ever lied to Morticia.

The fourth wall becomes elastic, as Gomez tries to decide what to do, and explains his reasoning to the audience.

He decides – in a move that will prove later to be disastrous – not to tell Morticia.

There are lots of sight gags, as in the scene in which Wednesday tortures her brother, Pugsley (Duncan Calhoun), literally – using an Acme Pull-O-Meter to yank his limbs.

Pugsley enjoys the torture and asks for more. Wednesday does it several times, moving a big lever to the “Ouch” setting.

When the Beinekes arrive for dinner, we meet annoyed Mal (Don Langford) and his unbearably upbeat, rhyme-spouting wife, Alice (Joanie Allen).

Gomez and Morticia are shocked to see their daughter come down to dinner dressed not in her preferred black, but a bright yellow dress, which she’s wearing to look “normal.”

“You look like a crime scene,” Gomez says, dryly.

The show is held together by some exposition from Uncle Fester (Parker Anderson), who has a fun and touching scene of his own where he professes his love for the Moon.

The cast is huge, with Addams Family “ancestors” who fill the stage and are well-choreographed in dance numbers.

The sets are beautiful, complex, and big. They provide just the right touch of darkness without going over the top.

It’s a little early to call “The Addams Family” the best musical of the season, so let’s just say the next few will have a hard act to follow.

