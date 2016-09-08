ABBA tribute here in Prescott on Saturday

If you ever wore silky bell bottoms and bi-gender, five-inch platform heels, and belted out tunes of the Swedish pop band whose music became the backdrop for the Broadway musical “Mama Mia!” you will want to be in the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

AbbaFab of Phoenix is coming to town so that those with fond memories of the late 1970s relive their musical memories with versions of such hits as “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando” and many others that still resonate and make those who lived that period want to grab a microphone.

A week later, on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., the Elks will continue to revisit the musical past with a tribute to the Jethro Tull band, one the performing art center organizers suggest is likely to be one of the most talked about shows of the season. This tribute will celebrate the classic rock titans with guitar harmonies and “true Tull sound” in a live concert.

“The performance is energetic, intense, and entertaining, and the skilled musicians perform the music with style and heartfelt musicality,” event organizers said of the New York-based tribute group “Living With the Past.” Special guest Grant Ferguson will perform an opening set featuring the music of Jeff k.

The AbbaFab performance will be a tribute to the Stockholm-based group ABBA, composed of then two-married couples, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog, who became an international sensation between 1974 and 1982.

The talented foursome topped the international charts with their music popular with dance disc jockeys all over the world.

Amid marital discord in their later years that led to the couples becoming singles, ABBA’s musical signature changed to what reviewers described as “more introspective and darker lyrics” rather than their more upbeat pop sounds. The group disbanded a year of the second couples’ divorce.

Yet a love of their earlier music lingered on.

In 1992, a new record company produced an international issue of ABBA’s greatest hits and it became a “worldwide smash,” according to reviewers. Their music was performed as theme songs in some films, and in 1999 their music was adapted into the musical, “Mamma Mia!” that toured worldwide.

In 2008, the movie “Mamma Mia!” starring the likes of actress Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Christine Baranski hit the big screens and proved the highest-grossing film in the United Kingdom that year. ABBA was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

AbbaFab has played to sold-out crowds across the U.S. and abroad, providing what has been referred to as a “stunning tribute” that will take you on a multi-media presentation and “technicolor journey,” according to an event news release.

“Our vocalists and musicians have toured the world as solo artists and band members and have come together to create the most entertaining ABBA tribute on the market today,” the event release said.

ABBA’s record breaking string of hits has stood the test of time and continues to thrill audiences of all ages, the release said. With vocals and musicianship that are second to none, the AbbaFab vibe is infectious! ABBA fans love it and new ABBA fans are created at every show, event organizers suggest.

“There’s no generation gap here, so let’s ALL party like it’s 1979!”

Tickets are $22 and $25 based on seating and can be purchased through the box office at 928-777-1370 or through the website: www.prescottelkstheater.com.

The box office and website also have listings of all other upcoming performances and ticket prices.