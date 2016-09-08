10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP, CLINTON TANGLE OVER SECURITY

The candidates confront their key weaknesses in a national security forum, with the Republican defending his preparedness to be commander in chief and the Democrat arguing that her email practices did not expose questionable judgment.

2. WHO IS CONFINED TO FISHING BOATS IN HAWAII

An AP Investigation finds undocumented foreign fishermen, are working for years at a time earning as little as 70 cents an hour in U.S. waters, thanks to a loophole in federal law.

3. HOW OBAMA TACKLES CHINA BEFORE DEPARTING ASIA

The president puts the long-simmering dispute in the South China Sea front and center at an Asia summit, as other leaders appear ready to let Beijing off with a mild rebuke over its territorial expansion in the resource-rich waters.

4. WHAT APPLE HOPES CONSUMERS WILL BITE ON

By eliminating the standard headphone jack in its newest iPhones, the tech giant is pushing its new "AirPods" listening buds that claim to improve on standard Bluetooth technology.

5. WHY THERE'S HUBBUB ON THE HUDSON

U.S. accident investigators say they object to their portrayal in a new movie based on the "Miracle on the Hudson" river landing of an airliner seven years ago.

6. OAKLAND TACKLES POLICE SEX SCANDAL

The mayor says disciplinary action has begun against 12 officers implicated by a teenage prostitute, and dismissal proceedings are underway against four officers.

7. LESSONS LEARNED FROM KATRINA

Eleven years after the hurricane exposed huge gaps in the disaster response plans of Louisiana and the U.S., the disaster influenced reaction to flooding that ravaged 20 Louisiana parishes last month.

8. WHERE BOTH SIDES SEE WAR AS POINTLESS

Two-and-a-half years after the conflict in eastern Ukraine started, weary soldiers on opposing sides of the front line see no end in sight — and no reason for the fighting, which continues despite several supposed cease-fires.

9. NEPAL STRUGGLES WITH CHILD MARRIAGE

Traditional practices, poverty, last year's massive earthquake and ongoing political instability mean underage marriages remain a serious problem in the country, where 10 percent of the girls marry before they are 15.

10. GAMES BEGIN ANEW IN BRAZIL

The Paralympic Games open with 4,350 athletes demonstrating first-hand their Paralympic creed: "The heart knows no limits; everybody has a heart."