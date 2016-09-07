Woman accused of PV shoplifting allegedly hits store manager with SUV

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A woman who a Dollar General store manager said shoplifted several items, allegedly hit the manager with her SUV when the manager followed her into the parking lot on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, according to PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman.

Corry Smith, 32, is accused of going into the store, in the 3100 block of Navajo Drive, taking merchandise, and putting it in her purse, Kaufman said.

She left without paying, ran to an SUV and backed it into the manager’s leg, knocking her down, Kaufman said, and then left.

She was treated at the scene.

Smith contacted police a short time later, and agreed to meet officers, who arrested her.

“At the Prescott Valley Police Department, Corry Smith confessed to the theft of items from the Dollar General,” Kaufman said.

She was booked into the Camp Verde jail for two felonies, robbery and endangerment, and two misdemeanors, theft and shoplifting.