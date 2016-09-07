Sports Briefs: Wildcats land Ayton, one of top players in 2017 class

TUCSON — Arizona has landed one of the top players of the 2017 recruiting class, receiving a verbal commitment from big man DeAndre Ayton.

The 7-footer announced his decision on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday.

Ayton is rated by many recruiting services as the top player in the 2017 class and has been pursued by numerous schools, including Kansas and Kentucky. At 7-foot, 250 pounds, Ayton is long and strong, is a good-passing big man and has a solid mid-range game. He’s also a superb shot blocker.

Originally from the Bahamas, Ayton plays at Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix, where he averaged 21 points, 16 rebounds and nearly 4 blocked shots per game last season.

Motel 6 returns to sponsor Cactus Bowl in 2016

PHOENIX (AP) — Motel 6 is returning as the title sponsor of the Cactus Bowl.

This year’s game, which features opponents from the Big 12 and Pac-12, will be played Dec. 27 at Chase Field.

The Cactus Bowl is typically held at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium, but renovations there forced the game to the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. The 2017 Cactus Bowl also will be played at Chase Field before returning to Sun Devil Stadium in 2018.

West Virginia won a wild game last year, Motel 6’s first as title sponsor, outlasting Arizona 43-42 in a game that featured 1,196 yards of offense.

Cardinals sign QBs Dysert, Murray to practice squad

TEMPE (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed quarterbacks Zac Dysert and Aaron Murray to the practice squad.

Dysert, a seventh-round draft pick by Denver out of Miami in 2013, was on the practice squads for Houston and Buffalo last season. He was in training camp with the Miami Dolphins this year before being released in the final roster cuts.

Kansas City drafted Murray in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2014. He was the No. 3 quarterback for the Chiefs the past two seasons but did not play in a game. Murray was released in the Chiefs’ final roster cuts last week.

The Cardinals are going with two quarterbacks on the active roster — Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton — after releasing Matt Barkley.