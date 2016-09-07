Sports Briefly: Blackhawks soccer team starts strong; local golf results

LOCAL GOLF RESULTS

THE 4TH ANNUAL MCCARLEY CUP golf tournament was played on Labor Day, Sept. 5, on the South Course at Antelope Hills in Prescott. The tournament pitted members from the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club versus the Mile High Men’s Golf Club. The format was match play, which involved 64 players drawn into two-man teams. Six holes are best ball, six holes are alternate shot, and six holes are man-to-man. The Mile High Club prevailed in this year’s competition, 33-1/2 to 30-1/2, retaining the coveted Cup based on its victory last year. The Cup is named after Mack McCarley, the longtime teaching golf pro at Antelope Hills.

PRESCOTT GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB’S MEN’S CLUB played ‘Individual Nassau’ Aug. 31 on the course near Dewey. Winners were as follows. In Flight A, it was Al Cotterall on the front nine with a 34 score, Lee Denning on the back nine with a 33, and Chuck Chinberg with the best total of 70. In Flight B, it was Bob Chinberg (front nine, 34 score), Bill Bordner and Donald Brehm (back nine, tied at 34.5), and Don Carlisle (total, 70).



LOCAL TENNIS RESULTS

THE WEATHER WAS PERFECT for the third and last full weekend tennis tournament of the summer, the PATA Labor Day NTRP Tennis Tournament played at the Yavapai College tennis complex Sept. 3-5 in Prescott. About 100 entries were received in the different levels for singles, doubles and mixed events. Results for all finals and consolation finals matches were as follows. … Men’s 3.5 Singles – John Iozzo def. Victor Wrublik (6-4, 6-2); consolation finals, Jerry La Rocca def. Thomas Polite (6-0, 6-0). Men’s 4.0 Singles – Matt Mraz def. Joe Machado (6-1, 7-5); consolation finals, Yoichi Matsumoto def. Chuck Carey (6-4, 7-6). Men’s 4.5 Singles – Chris Howard def. Dave Hibbs (2-6, 6-0, 1-0); consolation finals, Andrew Gross def. Daniel Beffel (6-1, 6-3). Men’s 7.0 Doubles – John Siegel/Chris Gear def. Larry Plaster/R. Russell (6-1, 6-2); consolation finals, Shain Strnod/Victor Wrublik def. Mark Shelley/Thatcher Bohrman (6-4, 7-5). Men’s 8.0 Doubles – first place, Ron Samuelson/Steven Struck; second place, George Molina/Brian Buchholtz. Men’s 9.0 Doubles – Lance Green/Sterling Fetty def. Andy/Matt Mraz (6-1, 6-4); consolation finals, Dave Hibbs/Jeff Henderson def. Chris Howard/Bill Butler (7-5, 2-6, 1-0). Women’s 3.5 Singles – first place, Abby Stoecker; second place, Brooke Peterson. Women’s 4.0 Singles – Andrea Meyer def. Susan Korte (6-1, 6-1); consolation finals, Phoenix Huber def. Dawn Teal (6-2, 6-0). Women’s 7.0 Doubles – Lori Jaquess/Lori Youngdahl def. Denise Hostetter/Maria Powers (6-2, 6-2); consolation finals, Cecilia McGuire/Karen Julius def. Dinah Lunsford/Dee Navarro (7-6, 6-7, 1-0). Women’s 8.0 Doubles – Andrea Meyer/Charo Delgane def. Susan Korte/Irene Callaci (6-2, 6-1); consolation finals, Debbie Cassidy/Vicki Fox-Weeks def. Diane Brock/Dawn Teal (6-3, 6-3). Mixed 7.0 Doubles – Abby/Sam Stoecker def. Thatcher Bohrman/Dinah Lunsford (7-5, 6-0); consolation finals, J. & M. Lozzo def. J. & S. Machado (6-4, 7-5). Mixed 8.0 Doubles – Tim McClintock/Irene Callaci def. Lori Youngdahn/Darren Grozier (7-5, 6-3); consolation finals, Dawn Teal/D. Jaquess def. Julie/Dave Christensen (3-6, 6-3, 1-0).

PRESCOTT VALLEY YOUTH BASKETBALL CLINIC

PRESCOTT VALLEY PARKS & RECREATION will conduct a ‘Be a Better Basketball Player’ clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays from mid-September through mid-December at the Bradshaw Mountain High East Gym on Robert Road. Hoops instructor Roy Jenkins will operate the clinic, which focuses on shooting and other basketball fundamentals. Dates include Sept. 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29; Oct. 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27; Nov. 8-10 and 15-17; and Dec. 1, 6, 8, 12, 14 and 16. Times on those days will go from 5 to 6:15 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7-12 and from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. for boys and girls ages 13-17. Cost per player is $24 per six-class session. To register, stop by the Prescott Valley Parks and Rec Department at 7501 E. Civic Circle (third floor rec office) or call 928-759-3090.

PICK YOUR FAVORITE CHARITY’ GOLF TOURNEY SEPT. 17 IN PRESCOTT

THE LOCAL LIONS’ FIFTH ANNUAL ‘Pick Your Favorite Charity’ Golf Tournament will be played at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. This Lions event will benefit local charities of a golfer’s choice. The tournament is a shotgun start and will include an auction, prizes, continental breakfast and lunch. Entry fee costs $65, plus your choice of an amount to your favorite charity, which can be used for an Arizona tax credit. To register your team or to do a sponsorship to the Lions, call Jim Robak at 928-713-3288 or email him at: robakaz@cableone.net. Questions and input are welcome.