Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes offers First Responder BBQ

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes invites the community’s First Responders to an appreciation barbeque at 303 S. Cortez St. in Prescott or 8480 E. Valley Road in Prescott Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 1p.m.

Free burgers and hotdogs, as well as a commemorative pin to thank First Responders for what they do day in and day out for our protection.