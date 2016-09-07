Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes offers First Responder BBQ

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes invites the community’s First Responders to an appreciation barbeque at 303 S. Cortez St. in Prescott or 8480 E. Valley Road in Prescott Valley on Friday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 1p.m.
Free burgers and hotdogs, as well as a commemorative pin to thank First Responders for what they do day in and day out for our protection.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.