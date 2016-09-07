Quad cities DUI saturation patrol nets 12 over Labor Day Weekend

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A saturation patrol conducted by several quad cities law enforcement agencies on Saturday, Sept. 3 resulted in 115 traffic stops and 12 DUI arrests, PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman said.

Of the 12:

• 7 were driving under the influence arrests

• 2 were driving under the influence of drug arrests

• 1 was an extreme driving under the influence arrest

• 1 was a person under 21 years of age driving a motor vehicle with a .064 BAC

• 1 was an aggravated driving under the influence arrest

Officers cited 60 drivers for various traffic violations as well.

The agencies that participated included the Prescott Police Department, the Prescott Valley Police Department, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Chino Valley Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety

Statewide, for the entire Labor Day weekend, there were 463 DUI arrests between Sept. 2 and 5.

That’s down slightly from the same period in 2015, where police arrested 469, and from 2014, when there were 700.

DUI saturation patrols were funded by the Governor’s Office for Highway Safety.