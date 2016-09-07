Prescott Fire Chief: Grant puts department ‘back on stable footing,’ prevents brownouts

PRESCOTT – A grant that will allow the Prescott Fire Department to “buy some time” in dealing with its long-term financial issues got approval of the Prescott City Council this week.

The council conducted a special meeting Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, to consider accepting the $1,546,974 federal grant that was awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Aug. 12.

With little discussion, the council voted 5-0 to approve the resolution authorizing the acceptance of the grant. (Members Jean Wilcox and Greg Lazzell were absent).

While the two-year grant is not expected to permanently solve the fire department’s ongoing budget issues, officials say it will allow the department to deal with day-to-day operations, while the city looks for longer-term solutions.

“As a fire chief, I think it’s very challenging to become overly dependent on grants,” Fire Chief Dennis Light told the council. “However, this does kind of buy us some time in order to further look at deployment strategies and what works and what doesn’t work.”

In addition, Light said the grant would get the department “back to stable footing” in paying for future years of the compensation adjustments/salary increases that were approved this year by the city.

Basically, the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant will allow the fire department to return to the staffing numbers that were in effect on Dec. 31, 2015, Light said.

The grant states that the money is to be used to hire as many as nine entry-level firefighters.

Light said he expects the grant to initially cover the cost of seven positions, including: reinstatement of the three firefighter positions that were frozen in budget cuts that became effective Jan. 1, 2016; filling three fire department positions that will become vacant in coming months because of planned retirements; and the hiring of one more firefighter.

The ultimate result of the grant will be the “discontinuation of the sporadic service reductions” currently being experienced at the city’s airport fire station, according to a city memo. Because of staffing issues, the city has frequently “browned-out” or temporarily closed that station in recent months.

Although Light said it is difficult to determine the exact result of those brown-outs, he added, “Anecdotal information does indicate it has an effect on response times.”

Mayor Harry Oberg said after the meeting that the SAFER grant would offer “near-term help with operations,” while the city continues to work on its issues with increasing public-safety pension (PSPRS) costs.

Officials have maintained that the Jan. 1, 2016 city budget cuts were necessary largely because of the more than $70 million in unfunded liabilities with the police and fire pension program.

Oberg said the city is continuing to look for ways to deal with that debt, including a possible future ballot issue seeking a sales tax increase. The timing for such a vote is still under review, he said, and is being considered in the city’s ongoing strategic-planning process.

While the city also is working with the state on possible PSPRS solutions, Oberg said, “At some point, we may need to go to the public (with a sales tax-increase measure).”

An earlier attempt at a sales tax increase failed with the voters in August 2015, and the council later discussed taking another similar measure to the voters in March 2017. Oberg said this week that a May vote is more likely.

The federal grant gives the city 180 days to recruit and fill the SAFER-eligible positions. That period began on Aug. 12, and ends on Feb. 8, 2017, according to the city memo.