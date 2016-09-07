Pollock hits HR, but D-backs fall, 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Ross Stripling and four relievers combined on a four-hitter and the rookie helped himself with a go-ahead single in the second inning, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, their fourth straight win.

The NL West leaders remained a season-high four games ahead of San Francisco, which beat Colorado 3-2.

Stripling (4-6) allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked none.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 42nd save in 48 chances in his 400th career appearance. He is two from tying his career high saves set two years ago. The Dodgers produced most of their runs on singles a night after hitting five home runs off former teammate Zack Greinke in a 10-2 victory in the series opener. They had 11 hits.

Shelby Miller (2-11) extended his losing streak to five games after giving up five runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked none. He has lost 11 of 13 decisions since being acquired in a five-player trade from Atlanta last offseason.

Stripling’s first career RBI single down the first-base line in the second gave Los Angeles the lead for good at 2-1. Justin Turner tied the game with a RBI single in the bottom of the first.

The Dodgers produced three runs on five hits in the third. Yasmani Grandal’s RBI groundout made it 3-1 before Josh Reddick and Andrew Toles came up with RBI singles with two outs for a 5-1 lead.

A.J. Pollock’s two-out homer in the first and Jake Lamb’s sacrifice fly in the fourth accounted for Arizona’s runs. The D-backs have lost four of six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

D-backs: Recalled LHP Steve Hathaway, RHP Dominic Leone, RHP Matt Koch, OF Mitch Haniger and INF-OF Peter O’Brien from Triple-A Reno. Also reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) and C Chris Herrmann (strained right hamstring) from the DL, and added Reno manager Phil Nevin and special assistant Orlando Hudson to the coaching staff .

Dodgers: RHP Pedro Baez was recalled from Double-A Tulsa, where he didn’t appear in a game after being optioned. He is 3-2 with a 3.61 ERA in 62 appearances with the big league club, having last pitched for the Dodgers on Aug. 29 at Colorado.

UP NEXT

D-backs: LHP Robbie Ray (7-12, 4.36 ERA) is averaging 11.03 strikeouts per nine innings, fourth-best in the NL. He didn’t factor in the decision in his last outing on Sept. 2 at Colorado, allowing six runs — five earned — and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Dodgers: RHP Brock Stewart (0-2, 7.94) last pitched for the Dodgers on Aug. 28 against the Cubs, allowing two hits in five scoreless innings while not factoring in the 1-0 victory. He struck out a career-high eight and walked two.