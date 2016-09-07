Local Rundown: Roughriders, Bears tie in double OT

PHOENIX — In a battle of National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Top 10-ranked clubs, Yavapai College and Phoenix College registered a scoreless tie in double overtime on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

With the tie, the No. 8-ranked Roughriders and No. 11 Bears now own the same record in Arizona Conference play at 3-1-1.

This was the teams’ first meeting since Phoenix eliminated Yavapai from the 2015 postseason in a Region I, Division I semifinal last October in Prescott Valley.

Tuesday’s double-overtime tie marked the eighth time in Roughriders’ program history that a YC match has ended in a scoreless tie. It was also the program’s 28th tie all-time since 1989. Yavapai goalkeeper Justin Motzkus played all 110 minutes in Tuesday’s match. The Roughriders will play their Prescott home opener on Thursday, Sept. 8, when they host South Mountain Community College at Ken Lindley Field.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, YC takes a break from ACCAC action, as the Roughriders welcome College of the Desert (California) to Lindley Field. Both matches will kick off at 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Chino Valley 3, Camp Verde 0

Chino Valley High’s volleyball team swept Camp Verde, 25-21, 25-12, 25-10, on the road Tuesday night, Sept. 6, evening the Cougars’ overall record at 1-1.

For Chino, setter Josie Cutlip tallied 22 assists in quarterbacking a balanced attack.

Jacelynn Clements registered a team-high eight kills to go along with three service aces. Katryna Davis had six kills and seven aces. Taelor Winegar and Jadyn Clawson pitched in with three kills and five aces apiece.

Kylee Tiedemann guided the Cougars’ defensive effort, notching a team-best 15 digs.

Next up, Chino Valley plays host to Mingus Mountain at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

PREP CROSS-COUNTRY

Prescott, Bradshaw Mtn. fare well at Peaks Invite (Sept. 3)

Prescott High’s boys’ cross-country team finished fifth out of 18 squads and its girls took eighth out of 16 teams in the faster varsity race at the Peaks Invitational Saturday, Sept. 3, in Flagstaff.

The Badgers medaled three in the top 25, but they had four of each gender in the top 35 out of about 120 runners in the field.

“For the boys’ team, we saw big improvements this year,” first-year Prescott coach Cylinda Bray said. “We had four guys with faster times than our top two guys were last year, so that is very hopeful to me.”

Matt Bradley, who was injured during the 2015 season, returned to action Sept. 3 with a 19th place finish. John McMahon, who raced 36 seconds faster this year, was 20th. Bryan Evans was 31st and freshman Luke Fredrick claimed 35th.

“The boys saw some of our competition that we will be up against for sectionals,” Bray added. “It will be a tough group of teams fighting for state spots, which was good to see at the first meet so we know how hard we will have to work.”

Bray said that Prescott’s girls’ returners “didn’t see the same improvements as the boys, but did have a strong group of four runners.”

Makennah Mills raced one second faster than last year for 13th place. She was followed by two freshmen in Kaity Kasun, who was 29th, and Makenna Bray, who was 31st. Carissa Evans finished 35th.

“We had many kids run their first 5K race [Sept. 3],” Bray said. “So it was a good eye opener for them and many felt like they can reach for faster times this year.”

As for Bradshaw Mountain, both the boys and girls finished 15th overall in that same fastest varsity race, also known as the Summit Race.

On the boys’ side, David Villagran, who was still recovering from heat-related exhaustion in the Bears’ season-opening race this past week after placing third in Phoenix, took 44th in 19 minutes and 23 seconds.

Other boys’ finishers for Bradshaw at Peaks included Emilio Mendibles (73rd, 20:10), Levi Charley (81st, 20:20), Riley Belone (87th, 20:37) and Kaleeb Foster (98th, 21:18).

For the Bears’ girls, finishers included Anna Zea (53rd, 24:04), Jaycie Hebrick (85th, 26:13), Caitlyn Neal (92nd, 26:38), Lizeth Martinez (98th, 27:66) and Hannah Robertson (105th, 31:42).

“Overall, we performed well considering we were still recovering from [last] Wednesday,” Bradshaw coach Mike Simon said. “We got valuable experience.”

This Saturday morning, Sept. 10, Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain will run in the big, popular annual Wherley Invitational at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University course off Willow Creek Road in Prescott.

PREP SOCCER

Chino Valley boys win Chino Cup (Sept. 2, 3)

Chino Valley High’s boys’ soccer team dominated the field as host of the annual Chino Cup on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3, compiling a 4-0 record en route to the 2016 tournament victory.

The Cougars outscored their four opponents by a combined 31-1, with the lone goal against Chino coming on a penalty kick.

Chino shut out Grand Canyon, 11-0, and St. Gregory, 10-0, last Friday. On Saturday, the Cougars bested Phoenix Country Day, 7-1, in the semifinals and rival Camp Verde, 3-0, in the final.

Top scorers for the Cougars in the tournament included Arturo Gomez, who registered six goals – one of which came versus Camp Verde – and four assists. Elijah Desmond tallied eight goals, one of which came against Camp Verde, and three assists.

Jordan Sanchez (four goals, five assists for the tourney; goal and assist vs. Camp Verde), Walter Soto (two goals, two assists) and Edgar Sanchez (four goals, two assists) aided in the effort.

“We played really well, and our defense was terrific,” first-year Chino Valley coach Todd Carey said.

Defensively, the Cougars were led by Johnny Beltran, Kalob Chacon, Edgar Sanchez and Jairo Herrera, who “anchored a stellar” unit, Carey said. In the midfield, Ty Richmond and Mathew Rios helped Sanchez and Walter Soto, “who seemed to control position and help control the games,” the coach added.

Next up, Chino Valley (5-0 overall record) will turn around and visit Camp Verde at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.