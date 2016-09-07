Letter to the editor: Presidential election

EDITOR:

Just when you thought the presidential election cycle couldn’t be any more befuddling, this story broke over the Labor Day weekend.

In a July 2 interview between Hillary Clinton and FBI investigators about her email practices, use of a personal server, and specific emails she sent and received as secretary of state, her interrogators were told 41 times that she “could not recall”, “did not recall”, “did not remember” or “had no recollection” of the briefings she received on handling sensitive or classified information.

According to a Reuters news report, she denied being able to recall key details about her server at least 26 times during the same interview. The report also included that Sec. Clinton “lost” at least 11 smartphones that contained classified information.

This, she stated, was a result from a fall resulting in a concussion and blood clot located in the brain during 2012, Reuters/CNBC news reported last week.

A serious situation for sure.

Either this is a defense tactic or an inadvertent alert to the public of a possible cognitive impairment.

Nobody knows for certain, given her history of evasion and untruthfulness.

The Democrat National Committee should quickly determine their candidate’s state of mental health. The best way to resolve the issue would be to obtain a neuropsychological assessment of her present condition. This is a rather grueling two or four-hour test that evaluates whether the patient has any degree of cognitive impairment.

Even a mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, is a serious matter. This is a condition in which someone has minor problems with cognition – their mental abilities such as memory or thinking clearly. The symptoms, however, are usually not severe enough to interfere with normal daily life, and so are not defined as dementia.

Presidents do not lead a “normal life”. The office requires a high state of mental alertness and decisional capacity at all times.

The Alzheimer’s Organization estimates that between 5 and 20 percent of people aged over 65 suffer from MCI. This is not considered dementia, but a person with MCI is likely to develop dementia.

Candidate Clinton is 68 years of age and well within the 5 to 20 percent range.

The American electorate has a right to know Sec. Clinton situation on this matter. She either has a mild form of cognitive impairment and therefore, if elected, and over time, would affect her performance.

Or if the “can’t remember” excuse is being used as a ruse to avoid accountability, it must be considered emblematic of character, likely to impact the ballots.

A neuropsychological evaluation should be conducted to determine fitness for office – and it wouldn’t hurt for the other guy, a septuagenarian, to have one as well.

C.R. Shoemaker, Prescott