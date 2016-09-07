Letter to the editor: Good service at VA

EDITOR:

So much has been in the news lately about the poor service our veterans are receiving from VA hospitals. I feel I would be remiss if I did not write to you about our local Prescott VA Hospital.

Last week, I had an episode with my heart which necessitated a visit to the Prescott VA Medical Center emergency room.

When I arrived at the emergency room, I was very impressed with the attention I received from that area. They were prompt, courteous and above all professional.

After a few tests and a medical doctor’s evaluation, I was held over for review by the cardiologist the day following.

Upon arrival at my room, I was again promptly greeted by courteous and professional caregivers. Throughout my entire stay, they kept me informed as to what treatments they were providing and what could be expected. Finally, after three days of exceptional care, I left the VA Hospital feeling much better than when I arrived.

I cannot say enough about the great service and care the Prescott VA Medical Center and their staff provided.

If I could say anything to each of those nurses, doctors and other caregivers, it would be a really heartfelt thank you, thank you and thank you!

Leon Schlotterbeck, Prescott