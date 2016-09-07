Flash flood watch issued for southern, south-central Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sandbags are in high demand as residents in many parts of Arizona prepare for possible flash floods from tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Newton.

Watch areas includes Phoenix, Tucson, Sierra Vista, Nogales, Safford and Globe.

According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, heavy rains likely will hit Santa Cruz County, eastern Pima County and western Cochise County.

Sierra Vista police has warned citizens that several inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 30 mph could hit the city Wednesday.

Weather Service forecasters say flash flooding in normally dry washes and low-lying areas will be possible from numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Tucson and Nogales were providing sandbags for residents ahead of the anticipated rainfall.

Officials in Tucson say people were grabbing sandbags faster than they could be filled.