From the Dietitian’s Notebook: Energy drinks, beets, and dietary supplements

QUESTION: My boyfriend raves about drinking his high-caffeine energy drinks mixed with alcohol. What’s your opinion?

ANSWER: Energy drinks combined with alcohol used to be available as pre-mixed beverages up until 2010, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined they were unsafe to consume.

Nevertheless, this safety action did not dampen the enthusiastic use - by some people - for this combination of beverages.

Now, a new study provided by the Research Society on Alcoholism, has taken a hard look at the possible side effects of this drinking combination. Researchers divided adult social drinkers into two groups, one group drinking a combination of alcohol mixed with energy drinks, and the other group drinking only alcoholic beverages.

While drinking alcohol alone does increase the desire for more alcohol, results from the study showed that drinking energy drinks in combination with alcohol, showed a significant increase in the desire to drink even more alcohol, when compared to those people who only drink alcoholic beverages.

It appears that caffeine can reinforce the “reward factor,” and other properties found from drinking alcohol.

My advice: If you enjoy an alcoholic drink, do so without feeling the need to add caffeine.

QUESTION: I’ve been hearing a lot these days about beets. What makes beets so special?

ANSWER: There’s a growing awareness in the media of the many health benefits found from eating beets (and their green tops). This has not gone unnoticed by the food and health industry.

As a result, you can now find crunchy beet chips in markets, plus some pastry chefs are adding beet puree to chocolate convections. It might surprise you to learn that beets go very well with chocolate because they both have an “earthy-type” of flavor.

Many food experts have now declared beets a super food, and for a number of important reasons.

First, beets are rich in natural nitrates, which the body changes into nitric acid that helps support healthy blood pressure levels. This positive effect is due to nitric oxide’s ability to naturally dilate blood vessels and improve blood flow. Beets also contain betaine, a nutrient that helps support healthy inflammation levels inside the body, and also protects body cells.

Finally, beets play an important role is body detoxification, which helps to purify the blood and also supports liver function.

My suggestion is to eat beets in moderation due to their high natural sugar content, which is one reason why I use just one medium-sized beet along with its greens in my weekly fresh juice recipes.

QUESTION: My girlfriend told me that taking dietary supplements can be dangerous. What’s your opinion?

ANSWER: While dietary supplements are not regulated as drugs, they are fully regulated under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA). The FTC also regulates the marketing of supplements, and is not shy about taking supplements off the market that appear to be dangerous.

This was the case in 2004 when Ephedra-containing pills - used by the weight-loss industry - were removed from the market.

I recommend buying dietary supplements from reputable manufactures, plus calling a company with any questions concerning their products.

Learn more about Registered Dietitian Nutritionist/author Deralee Scanlon