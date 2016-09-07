Community calendar: Sept. 7-14

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Flu shot clinic by Walgreens, noon to 2 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Thursday, Sept. 8

J.A. Jance talk and book signing, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium. Jance, a New York Times bestselling author, will be discussing her latest novel, “Downfall,” which releases Sept. 6. Michele, 928-759-6196 or mhjorting@pvaz.net.

"Health Care Legal Solutions You Should Know - Before Becoming Incapacitated,” a free Senior Connection Seminar, noon to 1 p.m. at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Prescott Ukulele Band, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Beginner square dance lessons by Mile-Hi Square Dance Club, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave. in Prescott. Lessons continue every Thursday evening throughout the year. Farrish, 918-899-3631.

Friday, Sept. 9

Art Days at the Library, "Speed: Art in the Fast Lane"with Prescott Art Docent Liz Stark, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children ages 6 to 12, call the Youth Desk to reserve a space, 777-1537.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 772-3700.

VFW Post 541 Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 202 N. Arizona, Prescott. All you-can-eat. Support your local VFW. Information: 928-776-1125.

Nightclub 2-Step Dance Lesson by Ronnie DeBenedetta, 6:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. With Swing & Country Dance Party at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

19th annual Prescott Frontier Days Trail Ride, all day at Groom Creek Horse Camp south of Prescott. Rides, meals, Happy Hours, live entertainment and a live auction. Benefits Bethany’s Gait, which serves veterans, first responders and their families. Worldsoldestrodeo.com/forms. Application deadline is Aug. 19.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

21st annual Prescott Quad Cities March of Dimes March for Babies, 8 a.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Family teams, company teams, groups of friends are all invited to take part in this 3-mile walk. Free, but donations are accepted for March of Dimes. Donate $5 or more and receive a goody bag. IHOP pancake breakfast at end of walk. Event Chair Judy York, 928-713-3733.

"Viva la Verde" film and discussion, 10 a.m. to noon at Granite Peak UU Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. 928-445-4218; http://www.cwagaz.org.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is just past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Yavapai Flute Circle’s Native American flute demonstration and performance, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Crystal Room. Native American flute music, plus flute history, stories, traditions. Opportunity to play one. Free. Don, 928-717-1000.

“Quilts of Emma Andres and Her Contemporaries,” 2 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum. Gail VanHorsen presents the award-winning quilt designs of local Andres and her friends (1930s-1940s), who turned a “household chore” into an art form. – FREE; www.sharlot.org.

“ABBA Fab,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $22 - $25. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Starry Nights, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Vista Park, 1684 Sarafina Drive, Prescott Lakes subdivision. See the Moon, Mars, Saturn, Ring Nebula, Dumbbell Nebula, Keystone cluster and double stars. www.prescottastronomyclub.org.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Empty Bowls fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north side of courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. $15 donation for a handcrafted bowl and two servings of soup prepared by local chefs. Benefits local food banks. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregations of Prescott.

Monday, Sept. 12

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: "Color, Imagery and Transparency,” with glass and silver artist Cindi Shaffer, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10:00 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

First Trivia Game Event – Jeopardy Trivia Hour, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Hosted by Gary Trotta. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors,” a free seminar, 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Alzheimer’s Association. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Central Neighbor Trade Resource,” a seminar, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Donna Arliene, coordinator. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“SOS – Secure Options for Seniors,” a seminar, 2:15 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Joni Solon. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Hiking the Sky Islands of Arizona talk, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. A look at Mount Graham, Wonderland of Rocks-Chiricahuas, Mount Wrightson, Pinals and Galiuros. Plus, “Flora for Hikers: 22 Must Know Plants for the Sky Islands” and “Hiking Beyond 50: Because You’re Not Over the Hill!” Space limited. Reserve a spot now. Ted, 928-759-3036.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Prescott High School Half-Century Club annual luncheon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Resort, 1500 E. Highway 69. Lunch served at noon. Event raises money for the Half-Century Club scholarship fund, which was able to donate 20 $2,000 scholarships to deserving PHS seniors last year. $35 per person. Raffle for Bill Nebeker bronze; tickets $10 each or $25 for three. Must be present to win. Info: phshcc2016@gmail.com.

“The History of the Brain,” a seminar, 2 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Gary Trotta, Training Games Inc. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.