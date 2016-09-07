Brees agrees to short extension, gives New Orleans cap assist

METAIRIE, La. — Saints quarterback Drew Brees decided against holding out for the lengthy contract extension he coveted and took one for the team.

Brees agreed to new contract that keeps him in New Orleans through the 2017 season, and a person familiar with the deal says it guarantees the record-setting QB $44.3 million the next two years.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because financial details of the extension had not been announced.

The deal also provides the Saints with nearly $13 million in additional spending flexibility under the 2016 salary cap as the team continues to shuffle the roster in advance of Sunday’s regular season opener at home against Oakland.

Earlier this summer, Brees had stated that he believes he can play at an elite level at least another five years.

“I wanted the contract to reflect that, naturally, and have it be the last contract that I signed,” Brees said.