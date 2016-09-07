Badgers sweep Cactus, improve to 2-0 in 2016

PRESCOTT — Abbey Smith had 10 kills and three ace serves, Grace Hendricks chipped in with 10 digs and the Prescott volleyball team boasted a .412 hitting percentage in a 3-0 sweep over Cactus on Tuesday night.

Ashlynn Uvila led the Badgers with a .273 hitting percentage, recording six kills for Prescott, which has won two straight to begin the 2016 campaign.

The Badgers, which opened the season with a 3-2 win over Sunrise Mountain at home Sept. 1, had only 10 attack errors against Cactus in 51 attempts, while recording 31 total kills.

Due to both the freshman and junior varsity matches running behind, the Badger varsity squad waited around for nearly an hour past the scheduled start time before warming up to play.

The delay seemed to have caused a bit of restlessness within the team, and the Badgers fell behind 7-5 before first-year head coach Josiah Ramirez called a timeout.

After a discussion, Prescott outscored Cactus 20-12 for a 25-19 Game 1 win. The Badgers followed up by jumping out to a 7-0 lead in Game 2 (25-21 Win) and never looked back, taking Game 3 25-21 for a sweep over the Cobras, which finished 18-10 overall in 2015, but missed the state playoffs.

NEXT UP

Prescott (2-0, 0-0 4A Grand Canyon) will travel Thursday, Sept. 8, to play Buckeye Union. Official start time is set for 6 p.m.

The Badgers follow that up with a road trip to Mohave on Tuesday, Sept. 13, before returning home Thursday, Sept. 15, to face rival Bradshaw Mountain.

Cactus (1-1, 0-0 4A West Valley) will make the 30-minute bus ride on Loop 101 from their home in Glendale to Scottsdale to play Coronado on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is a sports writer and columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.