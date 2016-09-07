AG: Arrest warrant issued for unlicensed dentist in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of treating patients at an unlicensed dental practice out of her Phoenix apartment.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office says 54-year-old Elda Graciela Margez De Zamora is wanted for failing to appear at a pretrial conference in July.
She was arrested in May after authorities received a tip about an unlicensed dental and orthodontics office.
Margez De Zamora is accused of setting up a makeshift dental and orthodontics office at her Phoenix apartment that was set up like a doctor's office.
An investigator found multiple dental instruments and dental trays in the apartment along with a bed used as a dental chair.
Authorities believe Margez De Zamora lived in Mexico and would drive to Phoenix to perform dental services for cash.
