Yavapai County supervisors eye creating new department

Where there is one department and a partnership within Yavapai County Community Health Services, there could become two separate departments when the Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Currently, the Prescott Free Clinic, a federally qualified health clinic, and Yavapai County operate under a partnership that was created in 2004 in which the clinic functions as a division of the Community Health Services Department.

The Board of Supervisors oversees the financial operations, and the clinic manages the day-to-day operations, said Phil Bourdon, county administrator.

Under the proposed change, a newly created department, the Community Health Center of Yavapai, will be a separate department under the direct authority of the Board of Supervisors.

Debbie Savoini currently serves as interim executive director, Bourdon said. However, if approved by the supervisors, the county will open the new director’s position for recruitment at Range 70: $108,673 to $126,166 annual salary.

The proposed change comes after a site visit, or audit, of the department by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the Bureau of Primary Health Care, in which it recommended defining the roles, responsibilities and authorities of each organization to better oversee and manage the health center.

The Board of Supervisors will meet at the Yavapai County Administration Building to discuss this and other agenda items, including:

• County School Superintendent Tim Carter will offer a presentation on the Student Loan Forgiveness Program for governmental, nonprofit, and public service employees;

• Board members could proclaim the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Yavapai County.

• The supervisors will canvass the results of the Primary Election, as well as cancel elections for several special and school districts because candidates either met the number of vacant positions available or did not fill every vacancy.

Those districts include the Chino Valley, Crown King, Mayer, Williamson Valley fire districts and the Yarnell Volunteer Fire District. The board also will consider cancelation of school district elections for Humboldt Unified School District and board positions for Mountain Institute (Joint Technical Education District) for Chino Valley, Prescott and Seligman vacancies.