Suspect leads PVPD on chase before crashing car

PRESCOTT VALLEY – A police officer tried to stop a car after he saw it striking curbs and weaving while driving on Robert Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, only to watch it try to drive away before crashing into a concrete barrier, according to PVPD Sgt. Jason Kaufman.
Brandon C. Randall, 32, was booked on DUI charges, as well as unlawful flight, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct. Aggravated assault on a police officer is a felony.
Kaufman said that, once the car crashed, in the 8000 block of Spouse Drive and wouldn’t run, Randall began to get out, but then ran from officers.
He was tackled about 30 feet away, Kaufman said, resulting in minor injuries to both Randall and an officer.
Randall was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for treatment and then booked into the Camp Verde jail.
More like this story
- Man who reportedly spit on cop is charged with assault
- Prescott Valley man arrested after collision with traffic control box
- Prescott woman seriously injured in collision at Stone Ridge and Hwy 69
- Driver fleeing police runs over officer's foot, crashes into home
- Man arrested in three-vehicle Prescott Valley crash
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.