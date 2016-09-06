‘Red Hot Patriot’ to entertain at Yavapai County Democratic Dinner

PRESCOTT — Actress and writer/producer Gail Mangham will channel political columnist Molly Ivins in an abbreviated version of the one-woman play at the Yavapai County Democratic Party’s annual Truman-Clinton Dinner on Friday, Sept. 16.

The play, entitled, “Red Hot Patriot: The Kick Ass Wit of Molly Ivins,” produced through special arrangement with Samuel French and The Artist’s Path, will feature Mangham, founder and artistic director of The Artist’s Path. She first presented ‘Patriot’ in the spring of 2014 at the Prescott Elks Theatre, and was nominated for a Viola Award in the fall by the Flagstaff Arts Council following her performance at Northern Arizona University.

A contemporary of Ivins, Mangham also grew up in Houston. “Never have I felt so close to a character I’ve portrayed,” Mangham said of Ivins, an author and political commentator who died in 2007. “It’s as if I’m slipping into a second skin. The language is that of my youth. The script is so easy to work with because I’ve met these characters in one form or another, at one time or another, growing up in Houston or going to college in Austin. I look forward to sharing the story of this complex, compassionate woman as she journeys from shy Molly to Red Hot Patriot.”



Along with the comedic play, the fundraiser will feature a gourmet dinner, a raffle and a silent auction to benefit the Yavapai County Democratic Party.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Event Center on the Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1989 Clubhouse Drive. Dinner will be served at 6:15. The performance will begin at 6:55.

Tickets are $75 per individual, $135 per couple or $650 for a table of 10. Visit yavdem.org or call 928-541-0413.