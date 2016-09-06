Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week - Raj

Sometimes, the beginning is the bumpiest part of the journey. Two-year-old Raj is a darling, loving boy who hopes that is true for him! Along with his brother, young Raj was rescued from a dangerous drainpipe and very nearly didn’t pull through.

Despite wonderful care, his brother passed away, and now, lonely Raj is very hopeful that a fresh start is just around the corner. This well-behaved boy is litter-boxed trained, playful, and full of delightful charm. He especially likes to watch videos of birds, share crackers, and sit on the windowsill to ‘chirp’ at the birds outside.

If he is eager for your attention, this clever boy will pick up a little plastic ball and drop it in his water dish – just for the pleasure of pushing it around with his paw. Neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations, Raj can be selective about other cats, but he does get along with good-natured dogs.

He would do best in a home without small children, so that he can comfortably bask in the affection and love he so clearly deserves. After all, not every animal makes it to the smooth part of the journey, but Raj is one kitty that we know is destined for happiness.

If you would like to meet Raj, please contact his foster mom, Melanie, at 928-830-1283 or rawrr@cableone.net. If you think he may be just the kitty you’ve been looking for, you can start the adoption process by visiting www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org and filling out a matchmaking form.

As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Raj’s adoption fee is $20 to a UAF approved home.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924. Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.