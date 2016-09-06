Pet Focus: Catty Shack Pet of the Week - Ghost

My name is Ghost because I was so shy for the first few weeks of my life.



Fortunately, at a very young age and after living on the streets, I was brought to Catty Shack with my mother and three siblings. My mom was adopted quickly while we stayed at Catty Shack awaiting our forever home.

I was born in June 2014, but even though I’m all grown up, I’m still a bit shy. You can pet me but not hold or pick me up. I have a lot of cat friends though. I love to play with people and other cats. I get friendlier as time goes by but may not be a lap cat but will always love you for all that you do for me. Might you have a place for me in your heart and home? I will try very hard to become a lap kitty.



If you want to know more about me contact the Catty Shack on its website (cattyshackrescue.org) or find them on Facebook (cattyshackrescue). If you would like to meet me or my friends, come by Catty Shack at 609 S. Granite St., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.