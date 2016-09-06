New teacher brings passion for science, basketball to Prescott High

PRESCOTT – In Prescott High School’s Room 511, a group of 25 high school sophomore chemistry students transform into pseudo-forensic detectives as they test four vials of powders with tiny drops of water, iodine and vinegar to discern the culprit in a make-belief murder mystery.

The mastermind behind this plot: first-year teacher Todd Harris Jr., born and raised in the Big Sky state of Montana.

At 22, Harris is younger than most of the Prescott Unified School District faculty.

He is only a couple years older than his oldest students.

Yet Harris’ role as Prescott High School’s newest chemistry teacher is not likely to be mistaken.

The University of Great Falls in Montana basketball player who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and broad field science in May 2016 conducts himself with a confident countenance that commands the respect of those in his classes and his colleagues. He is not an imposing figure in size or speech, indeed, he is slim and soft-spoken. Still his mannerisms and diction speak of authority; he offers eye contact when he speaks quite precisely. His welcome is personable and direct; his instructions firm and clear. He dresses in shirt and tie, and his mustache, goatee and curly black hair are perfectly groomed. He is approachable, with a healthy sense of humor, but is not chummy.

Harris offers an almost omniscient presence in his classroom; he does not hover over his classes, which range from the mid-20s up to 30 students as they do their lab work, but keeps watch so that he can step in wherever needed. If he sees a student struggling, he is ever ready to assist.

Like many teachers, Harris has a classroom website and part of that includes a short video that shares a little about him – his family background, his education and his in- and out-of-school hobbies.

“My friends will tell you I like chemistry – a lot. But my true passion is basketball,” Harris says on one clip. In another, he tells the students he loves to fish and “I could eat spaghetti five times a week.”

Similar to his classroom style that encourages collaboration, problem-solving and interactive exploration, the video engages students with humor – he jokes about his youth – and information about his background and personality so they can forge their own opinions about his qualifications to be their instructor.

“He’s perfect,” declared Principal Stephanie Hillig, who hired him to replace his 2016 spring semester student teaching mentor Colleen Holskin when she resigned to move to Colorado.

Even as a student teacher, Hillig said Harris was a stand-out.

“He’s very confident in the classroom. He’s a facilitator,” Hillig said, noting her twin daughters, Kris and Kara, both had him when he was a student teacher and Kara is now in his AP chemistry class. Harris also teaches general chemistry, and an early bird class at 7 a.m. for those who require an extra science credit. “He’s off to a wonderful start. I could not be more pleased, as both a parent and as an administrator.”

One of his spring semester teaching assistants, junior Chase Madrigal, described Harris as a teacher with high expectations, one willing to challenge students in their laboratory experiments even as he is always present to offer help. He encourages student interaction and class-related conversation, but does not tolerate disruptive, rude, or dangerous conduct.

“He’s real cool,” Madrigal said.

Todd Harris Jr. is the first generation of his family to graduate college.

Born and raised near Billings, Montana, Harris’ father was raised in south Chicago and now owns a car wash business. His mother, Paula, is a pharmacy technician. The couple, now divorced, instilled the importance and value of education and athletics in the lives of their three children.

“Sports led me to college, but it was always a big goal of mine,” said Harris, who in his first year at Prescott High will also be coaching the junior varsity boys’ basketball team and assisting with the varsity team.

Harris said his life’s calling was always basketball; he started when he was a kindergartner.

In his teen and college years, Harris coached basketball camps; he even managed and coached a NBA basketball camp for the Phoenix Suns. Those experiences as a role model to young athletes inspired Harris to seek a profession in which he could make a lasting impact on children.

So he translated his acumen for science and mathematics into an educational field of instruction.

As for his classroom style, Harris said he harkens back to his favorite high school teacher and college professor, men who taught far more than how to perform chemistry and physics experiments. They molded students into better people, he said.

From them, Harris gained a reverence and passion he said he hopes he passes on to his students.

“We have a good balance of respect and give and take,” said Harris, whose base annual salary with his coaching stipend is $38,000. “I try and make it as collaborative as I can. I like students to get out of their seats, talk and bounce ideas off each other the best they can.”

In preparing lessons, Harris said he is always thinking up ways that will build enthusiasm in his students so they are not just performing rote tasks.

“If you think it’s cool, they will, too. They will match your energy every day,” Harris said.

For his first curriculum night with parents in September, Harris required his students to create stations in the class laboratory and line the walls with posters and brochures highlighting rules and procedures they must follow – goggles are worn at all times and hair is always tied back. Harris is known to give five-minute, impromptu quizzes right after the bell rings that dissuade stragglers. A couple of the students even performed skits about their class that Harris videotaped; he tapped into the students’ creativity to offer parents a sense of their science curriculum.

Rather than a lecture, Harris opted for a brief introduction that quickly emerged into walking around the laboratory and visiting the various stations. Harris mingled among the parents, answering questions and speaking to them one-on-one about his expectations for their children.

He made copies of the course syllabus and posted sticky notes listing items parents might want to supply over the course of the year; such things as baking soda, vinegar, iodine and hand soap.

Students were all asked to write personal notes to their parents highlighting their expectations of Harris and the course.

Harris is clear that he may be teaching the scientific principles in chemistry, but what he wants for each student is to become a thinker, to have the confidence and eagerness to explore new things. He wants to infuse students with more than facts. He wants to pique their curiosity and excitement about the world beyond the classroom.

Parent Kristen Dicker said her daughter, Sydney, is inspired by Harris’ teaching “and that’s good because chemistry can be really hard.”

She said she is delighted her daughter has someone who is fresh in the profession, a teacher who offers a “fresh, exciting viewpoint.”

One of the students’ notes summed it up like this: “Mr. Harris seems like a super, duper teacher. And I am excited for the upcoming year.”

So whodunit?

In the four-suspect, Harris-created case of the murder of Jack T. Mansfield, the missing DNA belonged to none other than the Mansfield’s brother, Dudley. Think not? Harris is open to convincing arguments otherwise.

“I like this better than having him just stand in front of the class and tell us,” said sophomore Haley Duran. “Let us figure it out.”