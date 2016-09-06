Column: Sharing more of George Carlin’s lighter thoughts

Hey, Carlinophiles, listen up! I know it’s been a long dry spell since you’ve heard anything new from old George – after all, he died eight years ago – but there’s a new day dawning after hearing from the comedian’s long-time publicist in Santa Monica, Calif.

Jeff Abraham, who is also publicist for Carlin’s estate, contacted me a few days ago to say that he appreciated my remembering the comedian in my Aug. 23 and 30 columns and went on to alert me that “never-before-heard comedy routines along with original versions of some of George’s ‘darkest’ material will finally see the light of day in a release entitled ‘I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die’ that will be available on CD limited edition vinyl and digital platforms from MPI Media Group on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 – reminding Carlin fans of his brilliance as an observer of humanity, warts and all.”

The performance – at the comedian’s “biting best,” according to Abraham – “was recorded over the course of two nights at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sept. 9 and 10, 2001. This never-before-released material was to be the source for Carlin’s 12th HBO special to be broadcast live on Nov. 17, 2001. But following the attacks on 9/11, Carlin removed and reworked much of the content into what ultimately became the special now known as ‘Complaints and Grievances’. Now, for the first time, here is that performance as it was originally planned, raw and uncensored, which features Carlin’s characteristic acerbic wit and insight.”

“I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die” carries a suggested retail price of $12.98 (CD) and $21.98 (vinyl).

Publicist Abraham also passed along some factual material on the life of the celebrated comedian, who launched his professional career in radio at KJOE in Shreveport, La., in 1956 at age 19 while he was serving in the Air Force. “By 1970 the country was changing,” Abraham related. “The people who had inhabited the folk clubs and coffee houses of the early ’60s were now the ‘counter-culture,’ a large ready-made audience which shared many of Carlin’s out-of-step attitudes and opinions. And he began to drift in their direction. In 1972 he released ‘FM & AM,’ which won him his first Grammy for Best Comedy Recording. The album marked the first of four successive gold albums that Carlin recorded for Little David Records during the ’70s, including 1972’s ‘Class Clown,’ which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010.”

In 1973, Carlin released “Occupation: Foole,” which led to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that defined the power of the FCC over indecent material as applied to broadcasting when Pacifica radio played the album’s track “Filthy Words” – otherwise known as the “Seven Dirty Words” – on the air.

Over the span of his 50-plus-year career, Abraham noted that Carlin released 14 HBO specials and 24 albums (20 stand-up albums and four audiobooks), five of which earned Grammy awards, including his final album – 2008’s “It’s Bad For Ya” – which was awarded posthumously. And on June 10, 2008, he was named the 11th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor before passing away 12 days later at the age of 71.

His soon-to-be-released “I Kinda Like It When a Lotta People Die,” Abraham avers, “proves once again that George Carlin will forever be the king of cutting-edge comedy.”